Overwhelmed: Rick Denzien's Stark and Stirring Climate Anthem
In Overwhelmed, Rick Denzien channels the confusion, grief, and urgency of modern life into something quietly defiant. Released in 2025, the track doesn't scream—it aches. A slow-burning blend of indie rock, soul, and atmospheric pop, the song captures a world in flux, speaking directly to those watching the climate crisis, political noise, and social unrest unfold from the inside. "Climate change is upon us, pollution harms everyone," Denzien says. That's not a lyric—it's a reality. And this track is his response.
The writing and recording process for Overwhelmed was as emotionally loaded as the message itself. Denzien wore multiple hats—artist, engineer, and producer—while building the track from the ground up. "It's tough being the artist and the engineer," he says with a chuckle, recalling the time the "f***ing engineer" (himself) forgot to hit record on a great take. The song features long-time collaborator Debra Lee of Lyra Project, whose ethereal backing vocals add a quiet spark to the song's emotional palette. The result is a sonic slow-burn—melancholic but warm, reserved but unshakable.
Denzien's signature sound is hard to pin down but easy to feel. Think Bon Iver's introspection wrapped in Coldplay's widescreen emotionality, touched by chillwave's dreamy calm. It all comes together in the bridge—"Sometimes I wonder, is it all worth it"—a moment of stark vulnerability that hits like a gut punch. That one line, Denzien says, ties everything together. Overwhelmed doesn't rush. It breathes. And Denzien recommends listening through headphones—or better yet, alone in the car, where the weight of it can really land.
The video, now streaming on YouTube,
Outside the studio, Denzien is deeply embedded in the sustainability movement. He organizes solar-powered EV shows, [ DriveTheFutureEV.com ] practices organic gardening, and lives by what he preaches. "I've turned down gigs because they wanted me to fly," he says, unwilling to compromise on his environmental ethics. That integrity seeps into Overwhelmed, making it more than just a song—it's an extension of how he moves through the world. Think of it as protest music for the introspective, something that sits comfortably between The National and Fleet Foxes on a playlist with purpose.
"Thanks for your understanding and support," Denzien says, encouraging listeners to follow his journey on Patreon
