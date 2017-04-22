News By Tag
Denver's Swipebox Creates New Jobs to Support Early Growth
Adding to Denver's status as the 7th largest metro city for job gains according to 2017 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Swipebox will meet growing customer demand with the addition of four Business Specialists to their client acquisition team. New offices in the Creative Density Co-working space allows Swipebox to connect with innovators from across industries and attract and retain its growing employee base. Commenting on the rapid growth after the company's Feb 2017 launch, Duncan Littlefield, Chief Marketing Officer noted "We see this as complementary to the Swipebox headquarters at Thrive Workplace in the Cherry Creek neighborhood. We're growing quickly and this provides the flexibility we need create, improve and connect with our customers."
The Swipebox payment gateway integrates with all major collection software, eliminating integration timelines and providing rapid payment recovery. In addition to providing credit card processing, ecommerce and mobile app integration, Swipebox handles most major currencies and affords the flexibility needed to support customers across purchasing channels.
About Swipebox
Launched in Feb 2017, Swipebox is a Denver-based payment gateway that provides a range of essential services for a merchant's payment ecosystem, offering the tools needed to start, manage and grow businesses. For a product demo or to connect with the Swipebox team, visit http://www.swipebox.io or call 720-441-6674
For information on Swipebox solutions
Joshua Allen
Chief Revenue Officer
Josh@swipebox.io
Media Contact
Swipebox
Duncan Littlefield
duncan@swipebox.io
