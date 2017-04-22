 
News By Tag
* Digital Payments
* Credit Card Processing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Denver's Swipebox Creates New Jobs to Support Early Growth

 
 
Swipebox Expands Team, Enters Cap Hill Co-working space
Swipebox Expands Team, Enters Cap Hill Co-working space
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Digital Payments
Credit Card Processing

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Denver - Colorado - US

DENVER - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Swipebox, (www.swipebox.io) a Denver-based fintech firm specializing in merchant payment management and transaction simplification, announced today that it is expanding its footprint to include new customer-focused team members and an additional satellite office to meet the needs of their growing business.

Adding to Denver's status as the 7th largest metro city for job gains according to 2017 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Swipebox will meet growing customer demand with the addition of four Business Specialists to their client acquisition team. New offices in the Creative Density Co-working space allows Swipebox to connect with innovators from across industries and attract and retain its growing employee base. Commenting on the rapid growth after the company's Feb 2017 launch, Duncan Littlefield, Chief Marketing Officer noted "We see this as complementary to the Swipebox headquarters at Thrive Workplace in the Cherry Creek neighborhood. We're growing quickly and this provides the flexibility we need create, improve and connect with our customers."

The Swipebox payment gateway integrates with all major collection software, eliminating integration timelines and providing rapid payment recovery. In addition to providing credit card processing, ecommerce and mobile app integration, Swipebox handles most major currencies and affords the flexibility needed to support customers across purchasing channels.

About Swipebox

Launched in Feb 2017, Swipebox is a Denver-based payment gateway that provides a range of essential services for a merchant's payment ecosystem, offering the tools needed to start, manage and grow businesses. For a product demo or to connect with the Swipebox team, visit http://www.swipebox.io or call 720-441-6674

For information on Swipebox solutions
Joshua Allen
Chief Revenue Officer
Josh@swipebox.io

Media Contact
Swipebox
Duncan Littlefield
duncan@swipebox.io
End
Source:
Email:***@swipebox.io
Posted By:***@swipebox.io Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Swipebox PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share