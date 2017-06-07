Country(s)
Industry News
Swipebox, Denver Fintech Leader, Achieves Funding Milestone to Support Growth
Following the firm's February 2017 launch, Swipebox established a foothold in the payment processing market, expanding its operations and team in the Denver area. The achievement of the funding milestone, valued at $100,000 USD, was accompanied by immediate access to the investor's advisory services and network of strategic partners in the transaction management space. The company's newest investor has an option for follow-on investments.
The capital investment will immediately provide support for the Swipebox team's client acquisition and commercial development activities. Swipebox continues to meet the needs of its growing customer base throughout North America and the additional capital will accelerate the rate at which Swipebox can support users around the world, both through its existing suite of services and new products as they become available.
The U.S. merchant payments industry is expected to surpass $7 trillion by 2018 and third party payment gateways like Swipebox will play a critical role in global commerce. By offering payment tools and services that help low and high risk merchants reduce transaction costs, Swipebox helps simplify transactions and ensure that each customer's payment is accepted and closed.
Both brick and mortar, and online merchants are supported by the Swipebox platform, which provides payment integration with most current online shopping cart platforms used by all online stores, enabling this retailer to meet the needs of the millions of potential customers. With the most competitive payment processing rates available in the industry, for both online and standalone retailers, Swipebox brings a better transaction solution to an industry that demands speed, support and knowledge of their customer's evolving needs.
About Swipebox
Swipebox is a Denver-based payment gateway providing essential services for a merchant's payment ecosystem. Following initial company contact and deployment, a typical customer can open business the next day with new equipment, lower processing rates and zero business disruption. For more information about Swipebox solutions, please contact Josh Allen, Chief Revenue Officer, at Josh@swipebox.io.
Media Contact
Duncan Littlefield
Chief Marketing Officer
duncan@swipebox.io
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse