 
News By Tag
* Deception Island
* Judith Boss
* Apex Reviews
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312

Apex Review Of Deception Island

A dynamic, page-turning action, adventure, sci-fi, romance thriller.
 
May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Deception Island

Judith Boss

The Wild Rose Press

ISBN: 9781628308686

Reviewed By Nicole Shepherd

Official Apex Reviews Rating:  5 Stars

After evolutionary anthropologist Rachel St. Claire discovers a pendant with mysterious symbols at an archeological dig, she soon gets an urgent call from her colleague, Dr. Grace McAllister, who insists Rachel come to Antarctica. Why? To examine an unusual body with unworldly properties found in an isolated ice cave.

Deception Island is quite the dynamic read. An alluring mix of action, intrigue, and romance, author Judith Boss' page-turning offering is sure to leave an impression on even the most casual of readers. With superb character development, vivid descriptions, and realistic plot lines, Deception Island will change what most people think they know about Antarctica.

A highly recommended, highly enlightening, highly engaging read sure to leave the reader wanting more. The next installment in the series is sure to be just as good, and highly anticipated.
End
Source:
Email:***@apexreviews.net Email Verified
Tags:Deception Island, Judith Boss, Apex Reviews
Industry:Books
Location:North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Apex Reviews News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share