News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Apex Review Of Deception Island
A dynamic, page-turning action, adventure, sci-fi, romance thriller.
Judith Boss
The Wild Rose Press
ISBN: 9781628308686
Reviewed By Nicole Shepherd
Official Apex Reviews Rating: 5 Stars
After evolutionary anthropologist Rachel St. Claire discovers a pendant with mysterious symbols at an archeological dig, she soon gets an urgent call from her colleague, Dr. Grace McAllister, who insists Rachel come to Antarctica. Why? To examine an unusual body with unworldly properties found in an isolated ice cave.
Deception Island is quite the dynamic read. An alluring mix of action, intrigue, and romance, author Judith Boss' page-turning offering is sure to leave an impression on even the most casual of readers. With superb character development, vivid descriptions, and realistic plot lines, Deception Island will change what most people think they know about Antarctica.
A highly recommended, highly enlightening, highly engaging read sure to leave the reader wanting more. The next installment in the series is sure to be just as good, and highly anticipated.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse