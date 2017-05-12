 
DigitalCameraUndelete.com introduces Digital Pictures Recovery Software to recover lost photos

Digital Pictures Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve all missing images and photographs from various kinds of data storage devices.
 
 
Digital Pictures Recovery Software
Digital Pictures Recovery Software
 
GHAZIABAD, India - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Pictures Recovery Software provides facility to recover deleted photos, pictures, images, snapshots and other similar data from digital storage media. Digital photos retrieval tool uses advance disk scanning mechanism to scan and retrieve all missing photos from storage devices. Deleted photo recovery tool recovers all lost photographs from different types of storage devices including hard disk drive, pen drive, USB drive, thumb drive, jump drive, memory stick, memory card, SD card, MMC card, Picture card, compact flash card, micro drives and other similar mass storage devices.

Digital Pictures Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve all lost images and pictures in major data loss conditions such as accidentally deleted data, virus/worm infected media, improper usage of device, human mistake, formatted or reformatted storage media, logically corrupted or damaged device, power failure and other similar data loss conditions. Software facilitates user to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.

Software features:

1. Digital photo recovery program provides facility to recover all deleted data from corrupted data storage devices.

2. Restore all lost images even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing storage device on computer system.

3. Software supports all major hard disk and removable media brands such as Kingston, Transcend, SanDisk, Dell, HP, Seagate, Western Digital and many more.

4. Retrieve all missing photos without modifying original photos.

5. Software provides data preview facility to view all deleted pictures before actual data recovery process.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.digitalcameraundelete.com

Email: support@digitalcameraundelete.com

DigitalCameraUndelete.com
***@digitalcameraundelete.com
Email:***@digitalcameraundelete.com
