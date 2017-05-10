 
Industry News





Noliac acquired by CTS Corporation

Noliac A/S has been acquired by the American based company CTS Corporation.
 
 
KVISTGAARD, Denmark - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- CTS Acquires European Piezoelectric Sensor & Component Manufacturer

CTS Corporation has announced the acquisition of Noliac A/S; a designer and manufacturer of tape cast and bulk piezoelectric components, sensors and transducers. Headquartered in Denmark with manufacturing facilities in Denmark and the Czech Republic, Noliac serves OEMs in the aerospace & defense, test & measurement, medical and industrial markets.

Founded in 1997, Noliac leverages twenty years of experience in piezoelectric multi-layer tape cast manufacturing to produce stacked actuators and other components. Since its founding, Noliac has expanded operations to also include piezoelectric bulk manufacturing processes and in-house design and production capabilities for sensors and transducers.

"The acquisition of Noliac demonstrates CTS' commitment to our strategy of investing in technologies that Sense, Connect and Move," stated Kieran O'Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. "In 2016 we acquired single crystal production capabilities to strengthen our piezoelectric product portfolio. By acquiring Noliac, we expand our tape cast manufacturing capabilities. This enables us to provide a more complete range of piezoelectric solutions to our customers, while growing our European presence and further diversifying our end market profile."

"On behalf of the team at Noliac, we are excited to join the CTS family," stated Bjørn Andersen, CEO and founder of Noliac A/S. "CTS' high volume production expertise for piezoelectric ceramics and single crystal products is a perfect fit for Noliac. This acquisition provides Noliac with the resources to continue to grow. We are looking forward to reaching the next level with CTS."

About CTS

CTS is a leading designer and manufacturer of sensors, actuators and electronic components to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS manufactures products in North America, Europe and Asia.

More information at http://www.ctscorp.com.

Media Contact

Nick Hajewski
Marketing Communications Manager

CTS Corporation
2375 Cabot Drive
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

E-mail: nick.hajewski@ctscorp.com
Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8865

Contact
Noliac A/S
Att.: Lotte Beck
+4549125030
info@noliac.com
