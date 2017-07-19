News By Tag
Noliac to visit Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will visit the trade fair Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27. Book a meeting to discuss piezoelectric solutions for your next application.
Noliac has been supplying piezoelectric solutions for test, measurement and control for many years. Rue De Silva, Areas Sales Manager at Noliac A/S, will visit the trade fair. Rue explains:
"Noliac supplies high quality piezo components or custom design and manufacture plug-and-play sensors and transducers according to specific requirements. Therefore, Sensors & Instrumentation is the perfect place to meet many of our existing and potential customers. We are looking forward to presenting our capabilities and discussing piezo solutions", Rue ends.
Read about our piezo components at http://www.noliac.com/?
Read about our custom designed sensors at http://www.noliac.com/?
Read about our custom designed transducers at http://www.noliac.com/?
Book a meeting on September 26-27
If you want to arrange a meeting at the fair, please contact Rue De Silva before the fair. He will be available for meetings on September 26 and 27. Contact Rue directly at:
Email: Rue.deSilva@
About Sensors & Instrumentation
Sensors & Instrumentation is an annual trade fair focusing on sensors and instrumentation for test, measurement and control. In 2016, the fair attracted more than 3,000 visitors. The fair is held for the 8th time in 2017.
Read more about Sensors & Instrumentation at http://sensorsandinstrumentation.co.uk/
More information?
If you have any questions regarding our products, please contact us using our Request for Quote form or contact sales at http://www.noliac.com/?
Contact
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation
Att.: Lotte Beck
+4549125030
info@noliac.com
End
