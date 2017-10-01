News By Tag
Learn how to choose the right piezo actuator, October 12
At the free, online course "Quasi-static actuators", October 12, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application.
The load applied to a piezo actuator plays a crucial role in defining its performance. This webinar describes the two basic types of loads: constant load and spring load, but more complex loads are also addressed. The displacement curve generated under the different loads is explained. The webinar includes a case study showing a practical example of how to choose a piezo actuator meeting specific requirements.
1 hour free piezo webinar
Noliac's webinars are held by two experienced engineers from Noliac giving you a thorough introduction to quasi-static actuators. The webinar is live, and with the chat function you can ask questions to the presenters during the webinar.
Book your seat now!
There is a limit of 25 participants for each webinar, so sign up now at http://www.noliac.com/?
The webinar takes place October 12 at 3 pm CET. You will receive a link with all the practical information approximately 1 week before the webinar wcj takes place.
Sign up here at http://www.noliac.com/?
Webinars and tutorials about piezo technology
The purpose of our piezo webinars and tutorials is to get you closer to the world of piezo. We provide insight from the basics of piezoelectricity, piezo components and different types of piezo actuators to complex piezo motors.
Go to our tutorials at http://www.noliac.com/?
Sign up for our webinars at http://www.noliac.com/?
Contact
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation
Att.: Lotte Beck
+4549125030
info@noliac.com
