Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

The Step-by-Step Guide to the Basics of Piezoelectricity

Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, offers a free, online course September 14, introducing the basics of piezoelectricity. The course will provide you with knowledge to start working with piezoelectricity.
 
 
KVISTGAARD, Denmark - Aug. 30, 2017

The webinar will introduce the nature of piezoelectricity and describe the different types of piezoceramic materials and their characteristics. In addition, the webinar will go through the essential definitions, the basic equations, the properties of piezoceramic materials, and how piezoceramic materials are affected by temperature variations.

1.5 hours free piezo webinar

The webinar is held by two experienced engineers from Noliac giving you a thorough introduction to the basics of piezoelectricity. The webinar is live, and with a chat function, you can ask questions to the presenters during the webinar.

Book your seat now!

There is a limit of 25 participants for each webinar, so sign up now at http://www.noliac.com/?id=661

The webinar takes place on September 14 at 3 pm Copenhagen time. You will receive a link with all the practical information approximately 1 week before the webinar takes place.

Sign up at at http://www.noliac.com/?id=661

Want to know more about piezo technology?

We offer our free piezo webinars and tutorials on noliac.com to get you closer to the world of piezo. We provide insight ranging from the basics of piezoelectricity and different types of piezo actuators to complex piezo motors.

Go to our tutorials at http://www.noliac.com/?id=498

Sign up for our webinars at at http://www.noliac.com/?id=661

Questions?

If you have any questions about piezo technology or our piezo products, please contact us using our Request for Quote form or contact sales at http://www.noliac.com/?id=681.

Contact
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation
Att.: Lotte Beck
+4549125030
info@noliac.com
Source:Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation
