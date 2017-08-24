The Step-by-Step Guide to the Basics of Piezoelectricity

Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, offers a free, online course September 14, introducing the basics of piezoelectricity. The course will provide you with knowledge to start working with piezoelectricity.

* Events KVISTGAARD, Denmark - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Fundamentals of piezoelectricity



The webinar will introduce the nature of piezoelectricity and describe the different types of piezoceramic materials and their characteristics. In addition, the webinar will go through the essential definitions, the basic equations, the properties of piezoceramic materials, and how piezoceramic materials are affected by temperature variations.



1.5 hours free piezo webinar



The webinar is held by two experienced engineers from Noliac giving you a thorough introduction to the basics of piezoelectricity. The webinar is live, and with a chat function, you can ask questions to the presenters during the webinar.



The webinar takes place on September 14 at 3 pm Copenhagen time. You will receive a link with all the practical information approximately 1 week before the webinar takes place.



We offer our free piezo webinars and tutorials on noliac.com to get you closer to the world of piezo. We provide insight ranging from the basics of piezoelectricity and different types of piezo actuators to complex piezo motors.



