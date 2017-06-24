 
Noliac to Present Research paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress

Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will present a research paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress (EAMC) in Stockholm, Sweden, August 22-24.
 
 
Noliac to Present Research paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress
Noliac to Present Research paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress
 
KVISTGAARD, Denmark - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- "Performance envelope of piezoelectric actuators at high temperature"

It has become an industry standard to describe the behaviour of multilayer piezoelectric actuators using two parameters: free displacement and blocking force. The goal of this research is to expand the usual description with temperature. Charles Mangeot, Senior R&D Engineer at Noliac A/S, explains:

"Temperature dependency is often introduced as a linear parameter, which is contrary to observations. In addition, the standard piezoelectric equations are linear approximations based on small signal measurements, which provide a poor match with multilayer piezoelectric actuators operated at high electrical field. In this research, the high field characteristics of two types of piezoelectric actuators, based on two different PZT materials (one soft-doped, NCE51, and one hard-doped, NCE46) have been measured at high electrical field and up to 200°C using readily available techniques.

The measurements of the mechanical parameters allow a mapping of the envelope of the actuator performance in terms of three dimensions: position, force and temperature. The usual force-displacement diagram can be expanded to include temperature, thereby defining two surfaces in three-dimensional space, one corresponding to the fully retracted state and the other to the fully extended state. The volume between the two surfaces defines the operating envelope of the actuator. Although a linear relationship is conserved for the force-displacement behaviour, the evolution of free displacement, stiffness and thermal expansion with temperature is non-linear", Charles ends.

Read about our piezo actuators at http://www.noliac.com/products/actuators/

More about European Advanced Materials Congress

EAMC is an annual international conference with more than 800 attending from more than 80 different countries. The conference is organised by the International Association of Advanced Materials and VBRI Sverige AB. The goal of the conference is to provide a global platform for researchers and engineers from academia and industry. Here, they can present their research results and activities in the field of fundamental and interdisciplinary research of materials science and technology.

The congress will be held on the Baltic Sea from Stockholm (Sweden) – Helsinki (Finland) - Stockholm (Sweden).

Read more about the European Advanced Materials Congress at http://www.vbripress.com/eamc/

Any questions?

If you have any questions regarding the paper or any of our products, please contact us using our Request for Quote form or contact sales at http://www.noliac.com/contact/

Contact
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation
Att.: Lotte Beck
+4549125030
info@noliac.com
Click to Share