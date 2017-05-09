News By Tag
DIDX Showcases New Direct Inward Dialing Opportunities at ITW Telecoms Week Event Launch
DIDX wholesale direct inward dialing technology provides enhanced customer service, sales, and technical management. Gain and retain communications customers with local and international DIDs. Find out how at ITW 2017 in Chicago.
1. Austria mobile
2. Mexico
3. Additional UK national codes
4. New USA NPAs
5. Italy
6. Belgium
7. Pakistan DIDs launched.
8. Bahrain
9. Iran
In addition, the world-renowned, award-winning wholesale DID phone number aggregator platform offers not only the 88 nations for immediate purchase at any time showcased at www.didx.net/
The direct inward dialing technology is important for all types of communications companies and businesses that heavily leverage communications to offer incoming voice and SMS to meet the needs of their customer niches to relay information among people, beacons, chatbots and more among the Internet of Things and People; for specialized medical, prison, library and research, expats and immigrants, educational, tourism, contact centers, global roaming, agriculture, transportation (such as how Uber leverages DID), retail (such as how eBay leverages DID) and more systems.
"Big companies such as Amazon and GoDaddy offer local and international DIDs to their business and residential clients which enables those clients to have a local presence in any of those areas even if their clients are physically somewhere else. Offering such helps communications providers to not only gain but also reduce customer churn. Nimble startups like Ring4 and Tossable Digits base much of their highly sucessful business model on the DID, using them in different ways to empower their clients with convenience, new opportunities, flexibility, cost saving, increased revenue and customer retention. We'll be at ITW this week, assisting companies to open new accounts on DIX.net, complete interop and start the business of selling DIDs and/or buying and reselling DIDs. We're at meeting table SB523 at the Swiss Tower Bronze Level. Feel free to call us at 1-850-368-7901 and make sure we do not miss each other in Chicago at International Telecoms Week," Suzanne Bowen, VP DIDX, shares.
Ahsan Saleem, DIDX COO adds, "DIDX is also one of the #ITW2017 prize sponsors along with BCE Nexxia, Choose Chicago and Telstra. In order to win a laptop, Sennheiser headphones, $250 worth of Chicago restaurant gift cards and more, use Twitter to do one of the following:
1. ITW2016 attracted 6,771 attendees. Guess how many are at ITW2017? Tweet the number you guess, and use hashtags #ITWPrizes #ITW2017 and tag @DIDxGlobal.
2. Or ... tweet explaining why #ITW2017 is a must attend event in the industry. Use hashtags #ITWPrizes #ITW2017 and tag @DIDxGlobal."
Visit ITW site at http://www.internationaltelecomsweek.com for more information about the conference, meeting tables, and exhibition. Visit http://www.didx.net to sign up, complete interop and begin the lucrative business of DID (direct inward dialing sales) or visit the DIDX team in person at International Telecoms Week in Chicago May 14 - 17 at meeting table SB523 at the Swiss Tower Bronze Level. Call for even more information during ITW 2017 at 1-850-368-7901 or anytime at 1-850-433-855.
Contact
DIDX.net, Suzanne Bowen
***@didx.net
