 
News By Tag
* Direct Inward Dialing
* Phone Numbers
* VOIP
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109

DIDX Showcases New Direct Inward Dialing Opportunities at ITW Telecoms Week Event Launch

DIDX wholesale direct inward dialing technology provides enhanced customer service, sales, and technical management. Gain and retain communications customers with local and international DIDs. Find out how at ITW 2017 in Chicago.
 
 
itw2017-didx-prizes-phone-numbers
itw2017-didx-prizes-phone-numbers
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Direct Inward Dialing
* Phone Numbers
* VOIP

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Events

CHICAGO - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- DIDX, the first and largest DID phone number marketplace serving the wholesale telecommunications and technology industries, announces its major expansion in wholesale DID phone number areas at International Telecoms Week in Chicago, May 14-17, 2017:

1. Austria mobile

2. Mexico

3. Additional UK national codes

4. New USA NPAs

5. Italy

6. Belgium

7. Pakistan DIDs launched.

8.  Bahrain

9. Iran

In addition, the world-renowned, award-winning wholesale DID phone number aggregator platform offers not only the 88 nations for immediate purchase at any time showcased at www.didx.net/did but also more areas by special order such as in more countries in Africa, Asia, Middle East and Eastern Europe.

The direct inward dialing technology is important for all types of communications companies and businesses that heavily leverage communications to offer incoming voice and SMS to meet the needs of their customer niches to relay information among people, beacons, chatbots and more among the Internet of Things and People; for specialized medical, prison, library and research, expats and immigrants, educational, tourism, contact centers, global roaming, agriculture, transportation (such as how Uber leverages DID), retail (such as how eBay leverages DID) and more systems.

"Big companies such as Amazon and GoDaddy offer local and international DIDs to their business and residential clients which enables those clients to have a local presence in any of those areas even if their clients are physically somewhere else. Offering such helps communications providers to not only gain but also reduce customer churn. Nimble startups like Ring4 and Tossable Digits base much of their highly sucessful business model on the DID, using them in different ways to empower their clients with convenience, new opportunities, flexibility, cost saving, increased revenue and customer retention. We'll be at ITW this week, assisting companies to open new accounts on DIX.net, complete interop and start the business of selling DIDs and/or buying and reselling DIDs. We're at meeting table SB523 at the Swiss Tower Bronze Level. Feel free to call us at 1-850-368-7901 and make sure we do not miss each other in Chicago at International Telecoms Week," Suzanne Bowen, VP DIDX, shares.

Ahsan Saleem, DIDX COO adds, "DIDX is also one of the #ITW2017 prize sponsors along with BCE Nexxia, Choose Chicago and Telstra. In order to win a laptop, Sennheiser headphones, $250 worth of Chicago restaurant gift cards and more, use Twitter to do one of the following:

1. ITW2016 attracted 6,771 attendees. Guess how many are at ITW2017? Tweet the number you guess, and use hashtags #ITWPrizes #ITW2017 and tag @DIDxGlobal.

2. Or ... tweet explaining why #ITW2017 is a must attend event in the industry. Use hashtags #ITWPrizes #ITW2017 and tag @DIDxGlobal."

Visit ITW site at http://www.internationaltelecomsweek.com for more information about the conference, meeting tables, and exhibition. Visit http://www.didx.net to sign up, complete interop and begin the lucrative business of DID (direct inward dialing sales) or visit the DIDX team in person at International Telecoms Week in Chicago May 14 - 17 at meeting table SB523 at the Swiss Tower Bronze Level. Call for even more information during ITW 2017 at 1-850-368-7901 or anytime at 1-850-433-855.

Contact
DIDX.net, Suzanne Bowen
***@didx.net
End
Source:
Email:***@didx.net Email Verified
Tags:Direct Inward Dialing, Phone Numbers, VOIP
Industry:Telecom
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DIDX.net News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share