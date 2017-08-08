News By Tag
Cheers! DIDX.net Shaves DID Phone Number Costs UAE, Ukraine, MX, Belize Thanks to Quality Carrier
DIDX and telephony and VoIP industry highly respected service provider and carrier broker new DID phone numbers with lower prices in UAE, Ukraine, Mexico, Belize, Australia, Uruguay, Cambodia, and United Kingdom after meetup at Cluecon Conference
"We have a solid, highly trusted business relationship with DIDX.net since 2007, and we are always working to enable DIDX.net's buyer members with new revenue and customer growth and retention potential. We are proud to be in the business relationship with the first and largest wholesale direct inward dialing exchange in history. Our new DID area additions with lower rates push the total of DID country code areas to 138, just 52 shy of complete DID coverage of the planet's approximately 190 nations. We ask that DIDX buyer members contact DIDX through the ticketing system in the buyer dashboard to take advantage, or just click BUY DID in dashboard and use the General Search to buy or Advanced Search with filters for vanity, channels, PPM, SMS, fax and more," says DIDX.net seller member, telephony service provider and carrier (under NDA).
New DID phone numbers now available at the new lower rate on DIDX.net wholesale global DID phone number marketplace:
New Australia ITF is available on PPM with low NRC and MRC.
New Belize ITF is with low NRC and MRC.
New Cambodia DID is available with with low NRC and MRC.
NEW Mexico ITF is available with with low NRC and MRC.
New UAE DIDs is available with low PPM, NRC and MRC.
New Ukraine ITF is available with low PPM, NRC and MRC.
New United Kingdom is available with super low PPM, NRC and MRC.
New Uruguay is available with with super low PPM, NRC and MRC. (Minimum minutes per month must be 150K.)
"Cluecon typically attracts communications developers and engineers, and it still does, the best in the industry, but many of them work for top quality and renowned industry companies who work hard to give back to open source communities of FreeSWITCH, Asterisk, OpenSIPs and Kamailio by sponsoring, exhibiting, presenting, educating and participating in other ways at conferences like Cluecon Developers Conference, ITEXPO, CommunicAsia, Teleco Days, OpenSIPs and ITW. DIDX.net believes that Cluecon participation brings a proven ROI advantage. Our announcement of new DID areas at lower rates from a top rated telephony / IP communications service provider and carrier as result of business development at Cluecon is one example. The next Cluecon Developers Conference is scheduled for August 2018. We recommend signing up to sponsor, exhibit and participate in other ways as early as possible for maximum ROI and positive PR," Suzanne Bowen, VP DIDX.net and co-founder Super Technologies, Inc. and Suzahdi explains.
About DIDX.net
DIDX.net makes direct inward dialing phone number advanced search, sales and provision simple from 2000 - 2005 in beta and from 2005 to the present in GA and RTW stage with A+ score from Better Business Bureau since 2006. DIDx.net provides local direct inward dialing phone numbers manually and via API. DIDs of 138 nations are ready to buy, provision and resell today. The wholesale virtual phone number service empowers Internet Protocol communications providers, international contact centers, carriers, and operators to grow their sales, customer retention, number of customers, and industry reputation. Visit https://www.didx.net today to take advantage.
