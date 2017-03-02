News By Tag
DIDX.net Wins Huge Contract to Make Available 85 Mexico VoIP DID Phone Number Areas
DIDX.net, cloud-based wholesale direct inward dialing service for 35,000 phone number marketplace buyers, announces its top quality footprint addition of over 70 Mexico direct inbound dialing areas.
"With the new Mexico DID phone numbers of 85 area codes, communications technology companies like those of cloud communications, mobile apps, MVNOs, CLECs, international call centers, and multi-national corporations can finally have a local presence to their VIP South of the Border. There is no wall, it seems. Technology will always find a way to keep people and organizations in touch and together somehow for many good causes. Some examples of how current DIDX.net communications technology buyers use MX direct inward dialing phone numbers include keeping nonprofits, mission projects, automobile and electronics cross-border collaborations, educational projects such as ESOL and medical studies, job placement agencies, US immigrants, and students studying in the USA in touch with their important people in Mexico. Entities and people can own a Mexico DID phone number that is local to the MX city needed. Those VIP in that city dial that phone number, and it rings the MX DID phone number owner no matter where he or she or even it-as in Internet of Things-is in the world. This all works via cloud managed service and cloud communications, safe, inexpensive and empowering!" Ahsan Saleem, DIDX executive explains.
As the largest array of Mexico area codes of phone numbers available on any wholesale DID marketplace, DIDX adds these 1000s of Mexico DID phone numbers to make a current coverage of 95 other countries: Algeria, Andorra, angola, Anguilla, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Benin, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote DIvoire, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, Dominca Islands, Dominican Republic...Mexico and more. Find the complete footprint of local phone numbers from the 96 nations at http://www.didx.net/
"Even Mexico tollfree numbers are now available on DIDX.net which makes receiving calls from Mexico to no matter where the tollfree phone number is much less expensive for callers and for the owner of the tollfree DID. DIDX.net buyers who are mostly wholesale type communications technology companies typically buy DID on DIDX.net to resell to their niche of customers. It all works securely in the cloud. The ringto can be changed anytime even. We are very excited to share our massive, top quality footprint of DID phone numbers to our clientele. We use them ourselves to keep our team mates easily in touch with each other during their constant conference travel. New buyers can get started by clicking the signup button at the top right corner of DIDX main website," Zsuzsanna Fajcsak, DIDX.net Human Resources Officer, shares.
About DIDX.net
Super Technologies, Inc. offers a suite of cloud-based communications services that include incoming direct inward dialing voice, SMS, and tollfree to small to large wholesale communication technology businesses. It manages the domestic and international direct inward dialing sales and customer service for communications carriers, contact centers, CLECs, MNOs and other similar type companies worldwide. Visit www.didx.net to sign up, complete interop and more and start selling wholesale DID and/or buying wholesale DID to resell and increase in security, product available, new sales, and even retention of customers.
Contact
Suzanne Bowen
Contact
