News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DIDX Wholesale DID Phone Number Market Anounces CommunicAsia Exhibit and New Revenue Opportunities
DIDX, wholesale phone number and SIP trunk marketplace, announces Singapore CommunicAsia participation as media partner and exhibitor. In addition, the team shares new DID areas available in Europe, Africa, Asia and USA.
The expansion of local phone numbers are made available through the DIDX.net platform by reliable, top quality vendors. Some of the new direct inward dialing number areas include those of new Austria and Mexico cities, Austria mobile DIDs, some UK National codes, new NPAs of USA, Italy, Belgium, and Pakistan.
"Some who read our announcement may not know what direct inward dialing is ... what DID means. Local telephone companies that have a footprint in any certain area of a country or countries can make available multiple trunk lines of communication to be connected to a PBX in the cloud all at once without requiring each to have an actual physical line connecting to that PBX," Suzanne Bowen, VP at DIDX and co-founder of Super Technologies, Inc. shares. "For example, a nonprofit organization may have 50 team members spread out among South Africa, Australia, USA, The Netherlands and Malaysia who each work 8 hour shifts staggered around the clock. The organization can purchase 20 physical trunk lines that enable as many as 40 voice calls to occur at one time. The voice calls may be all be placed to DID phone numbers that are USA only or that are of other countries, but whatever the case, they are routed over SIP (session initiation protocol) to be answered by the team member most qualified no matter where he or she is. Calls can even be remotely and digitally rerouted to any call endpoint as needed, too. Direct inward dialing plays a small but crucial part in the very important world of communications that OpenSIPs Summit, International Telecoms Week and CommunicAsia (all 2017 technology events where DIDX will be) focus. There are several more wonderful conveniences even than just saving money and offering flexibility through direct inward dialing. Visit us at CommunicAsia and the other events we will be at in May 2017 to develop something that will work for you."
Why CommunicAsia?
How is DIDX.net able to make available DID phone numbers of 85 nations as of year 2017? First, the DIDX.net business development and carrier manager teams, since 1999, have set a high priority to participate in realtime, IP, unified, mobile and other types of related communications events in the Eastern and Western Hemispheres. These events enable the team to meet with and have indepth conversations involving important aspects such as due diligence, billing models, service levels, and interoperability. Second, the DIDX.net business development and marketing teams reach out daily to respected individuals and organizations in the communications as well as those industries that integrate with podcasts, video interviews, collaborative blogging, teaming up to sponsor activies at industry events and sharing new technology ideas to improve DIDX.net wholesale DID marketplace platform and the services of the vendors who sell DID on DIDX as well as those telecoms, MVNOs, CLECs, contact centers and VoIP companies that buy DID to resell.
Visit www.didx.net today to discover new opportunities to expand customer base, increase revenue, and retain and gain customers via direct inward dialing sales and services. Visit the DIDX team at booth 5D1-03 at CommunicAsia 2017 May 23 - 25 in Singapore. Sign up at http://www.communicasia.com.
Contact
Muhammad Ali at DIDX.net
***@didx.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse