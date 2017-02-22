News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Location of 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games & 1st Bitcoin Bank Spur DID Phone Number Sales
DIDX, wholesale direct inward dialing service, announces it is the first VoIP market to make available 9 brand new Austria DID phone number areas, thanks to popular demand during Austria, home of 1st Bitcoin Bank and 2017 Special Olympics.
+43-1 Vienna
+43-732 Linz
+43-316 Graz
+43-512 Innsbruck
+43-662 Salzburg
The above Austria DID phone number areas available on DIDX.net are in addition to the previous inventory:
+43-678 Mobile
+43-70 Linz
+43-720 National
+43-800
The +43-678 Austria mobile phone number exchange is ready as of today in February 2017, for not only incoming voice, but also incoming SMS, very important in an age where opt-in business use of text as well as texting seen as the preferred method of communication among young people, the future.
"We work smart as possible to empower our wholesale DIDX buyer members with direct inward dialing services that will help them grow in sales and customers and encourage retention and satisfaction. Austria is a popular area for phone numbers among business end-users of our buyer members. There has been a big spike upward because of the upcoming 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games set in Graz and the world's first bitcoin bank opening up in Austria," states Ali Muhammad, a Sales Manager at DIDX.
Why would organizations and individuals need one or more local phone numbers of Austria in order to pursue goals? Austria is known for innovation, global collaboration and being a trendsetter among nations. Recently, the Austria government has provided incentives to businesses for employing locals. It has also pushed discussions with a Punjab minister about energy project collaborations in Pakistan. The 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games are scheduled on March 14- 25, 2017 in Graz, Schladming, Ramsau, and Styria, Austria. The world's first dedicated bitcoin bank opened in the Austrian capital Vienna in early February 2017. Austrian energy giant Wien Energie is joining a growing number of groups around the globe from the industry to participate in a blockchain pilot with a goal to cut costs related to energy trading. Human resources, global energy projects, the evolving currency industry and big sporting events are just some of the reasons to own one or more local phone numbers of Austria.
"The DIDX direct inward dialing marketplace is made up of approximately 400 wholesale level phone number vendors (sellers) from 85 nations. They tend to be MVNOs, CLECs, and wholesale VoIP providers. On the other hand, our growing number of wholesale buyers, over 35,000 from 136 nations, is the perfect buying audience for our current sellers, but we need more sellers offering more DID exchanges and inventory. We're at GSMA Mobile World Congress this week in Barcelona and were at ITEXPO in Fort Lauderdale a few weeks ago. Communications technology as well as social media, big data, IoT and such are where DIDX gains 100s of new buyers and sellers of DID per event. With especially the sharp increase in number of buyers, it truly makes bringing on quality DID providers a must," says Anas Moiz, DIDX seller manager.
About DIDX.net
As a cloud service provider since 1999, Super Technologies, Inc. and its star service DIDX.net is in the business of connecting wholesale direct inward dialing phone number vendors with buyers who buy and resell the same. Through the innovative technology that one of its two co-founders, Rehan Allahwala, it has made wholesale virtual phone number sales more productive and efficient. It delivers the ability for buyers such as large multi-national contact center companies, small to large voice over Internet companies, mobile app and social media companies to expand their services to become as global as needed with no startup funds needed. It assists the same to grab new customers and keep them and to please their current customers with a sudden increase in DID phone number across the globe. Visit http://www.didx.net today.
Contact
Super Technologies, Inc., DIDX.net, Suzanne Bowen
***@didx.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse