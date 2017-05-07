 
Industry News





Company introduces Professional - Data Recovery Software to recover lost data from storage media

Professional - Data Recovery Software provides facility to restore deleted files from fixed drive and removable storage devices.
 
 
Professional – Data Recovery Software
GHAZIABAD, India - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Professional - Data Recovery Software facilitates user to recover lost photos, pictures, images, audio songs, video clips, text documents and other similar data from various kinds of data storage devices. Data recovery tool uses advance disk scanning technology to search and recover lost data from fixed hard disk and removable media. Windows file recovery program recovers deleted data saved in different types of file formats such as JPG, PNG, BMP, MP4, AVI, WAV, PDF and many more.

Professional - Data Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve all deleted file and folders in major data loss conditions such as virus corrupted disk partitions, accidentally deleted data, formatted or re-formatted drives, logically damaged partitions, hardware malfunction, power failure,  human fault and other similar data loss conditions. Data recovery program allows user to recover all lost data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing storage device on computer system.

Software features:

1. Software provides facility to recover lost images, pictures, audios, videos, documents and other similar data from virus infected digital storage media.

2. Supports all major hard disk and USB drive brands such as Western Digital, Toshiba, Dell, Samsung, IBM, Kingston, Transcend, Dell, Samsung, SanDisk and many more.

3.  Allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on PC.

4. Software facilitates user to recover lost data from different type of storage media such as hard disk, memory card, flash drive, digital camera, USB drive, pen drive, multimedia devices etc.

5. No prior technical knowledge required to operate the software.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.digitalcameraundelete.com

Email: support@digitalcameraundelete.com

DigitalCameraUndelete.com
***@digitalcameraundelete.com
Email:***@digitalcameraundelete.com
