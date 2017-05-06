 
Industry News





Company releases Digital Camera Data Recovery Software to recover lost photos and videos

Digital Camera Data Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve all deleted data from digital camera storage media.
 
 
Digital Camera Data Recovery Software
Digital Camera Data Recovery Software
 
GHAZIABAD, India - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Camera Data Recovery Software provides facility to recover missing or lost data such as photos, pictures, images and video clips and other similar data from camera storage media. Camera data recovery program provides facility to recover lost data in major data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, improper usage of digital camera, virus infected camera, formatted or reformatted digital camera media and other similar data loss conditions. Software provides facility to support all major digital camera brands such as Canon, Olympus, Panasonic, Nikon, Kodak, Sony, Samsung, Hitachi and many more.

Digital Camera Data Recovery Software uses advance disk scanning technology which includes basic, deep, photo, video and raw search options to scan and retrieve all lost photos and videos from camera storage media. Digital camera data restoration tool allows user to restore all deleted data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing digital camera on computer system.

Software features:

1. Digital camera recovery software facilitates user to recover lost photos from different types of digital camera such as Point and Shoot camera, Novelty camera, Digital video camera, DSLR camera and other similar digital camera.

2. Software provides data preview facility to view all lost files before actual data recovery process.

3. Software provides facility to recover all deleted data without modifying original data.

4. Digital camera retrieval tool allows user to save all recovered photos and videos at user specified location on computer system.

5. Digital camera data restoration program facilitates user to restore all missing photos and videos saved in different types of file formats such as JPG, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, MPEG and other similar file formats.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.digitalcameraundelete.com

Email: support@digitalcameraundelete.com

Contact
DigitalCameraUndelete.com
***@digitalcameraundelete.com
