Midwest Book Award Finalist & Venerable Women Founder, Dawn Morningstar Speaks on Boundaries & Worth

Dawn Morningstar will share a message from her award-nominated book "Venerable Women: Transform Ourselves, Transform the World." Morningstar's book was inspired by a quote from the Dalai Lama: "The world will be saved by the Western world."
 
 
Master Certified Coach & Founder of Venerable Women Dawn Morningstar
Master Certified Coach & Founder of Venerable Women Dawn Morningstar
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Dawn Morningstar will share a message from her award-nominated book "Venerable Women: Transform Ourselves, Transform the World."

Morningstar's book was inspired by a quote from the Dalai Lama: "The world will be saved by the Western woman."

"Venerable Women: Transform Ourselves, Transform the World" invites readers to stand in their own power and live as their highest and best selves using the 12 Venerable Attitudes (12 V-Attitudes).

"People can instantly feel better about their lives by simply claiming their self worth and establishing healthy boundaries. At this gathering I will share tried-and-true ways for each person to be who they really want to be—and vastly improve their relationships with others," said master certified coach Dawn Morningstar.

The event takes place at The Center in Eau Claire, WI from 6 to 8 PM on Sunday, May 21st. Though the event is free, a suggested $10 donation will raise money for scholarship in women's programs sponsored by Venerable Women. There will also be Venerable Women fair trade products and gifts available.

"Venerable Women: Transform Ourselves, Transform the World" is available at www.VenerableWomen.com, Barnes and Noble, Subtext Books in St. Paul, select bookstores and boutiques, and Amazon.

Dawn Morningstar
