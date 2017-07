Dawn Morningstar Interviews Joel Hodroff About A New Economy--On the VENERABLE Podcast

Venerable Women organization's new podcast VENERABLE encourages, inspires, and heartens listeners to live their best lives and create a kind and loving world. Listen for meditations, interviews, inspirational stories, and fresh perspectives.

-- Do you wish there was a different way to "do money"? Have you wanted to see more of a level playing field so that more people could live good lives? In this podcast, called VENERABLE (A Venerable Women Podcast) host Dawn Morningstar interviews visionary, inventor, entrepreneur, and Joel Hodroff.The conversation includes some very new ideas on how to expand prosperity to more people, support heart-centered businesses and enterprises—and increase our own abundance too. We live in a new time with many possibilities and Joel Hodroff is a trailblazer for times ahead.The Venerable Women movement is for women who may have stopped believing in their power. It is time to remember and activate what is already inside each of us. Women are the keepers of the seeds of lovingkindness--circulating those seeds across the landscape of human consciousness.Together, Venerable Women elevate the spiritual, social, and economic wellbeing of humanity through the empowerment of women and girls.​Episode is available https://venerablepodcast.podbean.com/ e/venerable- 019-inte...