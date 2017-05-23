News By Tag
St. Paul Author Dawn Morningstar Named a Finalist in the 2017 International Book Awards
"Venerable Women: Transform Ourselves, Transform the World" by Dawn Morningstar has been named a finalist in the International Book Awards in the category of Inspiration.
Over 300 winners and finalists were announced in over 80 categories. Awards were presented for titles published in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Jeffrey Keen, President and CEO of American Book Fest, said this year's contest yielded over 1,500 entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed down to the final results.
Dawn Morningstar's book "Venerable Women: Transform Ourselves, Transform the World" was inspired by a quote from the Dalai Lama: "The world will be saved by the Western woman."
This nonfiction (Body, Mind, & Spirit) book offers essential tools and inspiration for positive transformation through a captivating and comprehensive narrative. A guide to venerable living, this book is the cornerstone of the Venerable Women organization, philosophy, and movement that is attracting a faithful following of readers internationally.
"Venerable Women" invites readers to stand in their own power and live as their highest and best selves using the 12 Venerable Attitudes (12 V-Attitudes)
Jeffrey Keen says of the awards, "The 2017 results represent a phenomenal mix of books from a wide array of publishers throughout the world. With a full publicity and marketing campaign promoting the results of IBA, this year's winners and finalists will gain additional media coverage for the summer season."
Keen adds, "IBA's success begins with the enthusiastic participation of authors and publishers and continues with our distinguished panel of industry judges who bring to the table their extensive editorial, PR, marketing, and design expertise."
American Book Fest covers books from all sections of the publishing industry—mainstream, independent, & self-published. More information can be found at http://www.AmericanBookFest.com.
"Venerable Women: Transform Ourselves, Transform the World" is available at www.VenerableWomen.com, Barnes and Noble, Subtext Books in St. Paul, select bookstores and boutiques, and Amazon.
