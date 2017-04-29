St. Paul Author Dawn Morningstar Named a Finalist in the 27th Annual Midwest Book Awards VenerableWomen.com SAINT PAUL, Minn. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- "Venerable Women: Transform Ourselves, Transform the World" by Dawn Morningstar has been named a finalist in the 27th Annual Midwest Book Awards in the category of Inspiration.



Winners will be announced at the Midwest Book Awards Gala to be held on May 12, 2017, Saint Paul, Minnesota. The competition, sponsored by the Midwest Independent Publishing Association (MIPA), is judged by experts from all aspects of the book world, including publishers, writers, editors, librarians, teachers, and book designers. They select award winners and finalists based on overall excellence. This year's awards, all books published in 2016 by Midwest publishers, attracted 192 titles for a total of 297 entries in 30 categories.



Dawn Morningstar's book "Venerable Women: Transform Ourselves, Transform the World" was inspired by a quote from the Dalai Lama: "The world will be saved by the Western woman." Morningstar adds that in order for the Western woman to save the world, she needs to save her own world first through personal transformation and belief in self.



This nonfiction (Body, Mind, & Spirit) book offers essential tools and inspiration for positive transformation through a captivating and comprehensive narrative. A guide to venerable living, this book is the cornerstone of the Venerable Women organization, philosophy, and movement that is attracting a faithful following of readers internationally.



"Venerable Women" invites readers to stand in their own power and live as their highest and best selves using the 12 Venerable Attitudes (12 V-Attitudes) .



"It is thrilling to see so many talented authors and publishers of high quality books in the Midwest," said Midwest Book Awards Chair Sherry Roberts. "I look forward to the Gala, where we will be recognizing the achievements of all the finalists and winners as well as celebrating the strength and vitality of independent publishing in the Midwest."



About MIPA



Midwest Independent Publishing Association serves the upper Midwest publishing community to promote excellence in publishing in the Midwest. Through educational programming and other cooperative efforts, MIPA helps members learn more about publishing and book production, promotion and marketing. MIPA also provides networking opportunities for publishers, both new and experienced, to learn from each other. MIPA serves a 12-state region: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit:



"Venerable Women: Transform Ourselves, Transform the World" is available at



Contact

Dawn Morningstar

***@venerablewomen.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12638080/1 Dawn Morningstar End -- "Venerable Women: Transform Ourselves, Transform the World" by Dawn Morningstar has been named a finalist in the 27th Annual Midwest Book Awards in the category of Inspiration.Winners will be announced at the Midwest Book Awards Gala to be held on May 12, 2017, Saint Paul, Minnesota. The competition, sponsored by the Midwest Independent Publishing Association (MIPA), is judged by experts from all aspects of the book world, including publishers, writers, editors, librarians, teachers, and book designers. They select award winners and finalists based on overall excellence. This year's awards, all books published in 2016 by Midwest publishers, attracted 192 titles for a total of 297 entries in 30 categories.Dawn Morningstar's book "Venerable Women: Transform Ourselves, Transform the World" was inspired by a quote from the Dalai Lama: "The world will be saved by the Western woman." Morningstar adds that in order for the Western woman to saveworld, she needs to saveworld first through personal transformation and belief in self.This nonfiction (Body, Mind, & Spirit) book offers essential tools and inspiration for positive transformation through a captivating and comprehensive narrative. A guide to venerable living, this book is the cornerstone of the Venerable Women organization, philosophy, and movement that is attracting a faithful following of readers internationally."Venerable Women" invites readers to stand in their own power and live as their highest and best selves using the 12 Venerable Attitudes (12 V-Attitudes)"It is thrilling to see so many talented authors and publishers of high quality books in the Midwest," said Midwest Book Awards Chair Sherry Roberts. "I look forward to the Gala, where we will be recognizing the achievements of all the finalists and winners as well as celebrating the strength and vitality of independent publishing in the Midwest."About MIPAMidwest Independent Publishing Association serves the upper Midwest publishing community to promote excellence in publishing in the Midwest. Through educational programming and other cooperative efforts, MIPA helps members learn more about publishing and book production, promotion and marketing. MIPA also provides networking opportunities for publishers, both new and experienced, to learn from each other. MIPA serves a 12-state region: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit: www.mipa.org "Venerable Women: Transform Ourselves, Transform the World" is available at www.VenerableWomen.com , Barnes and Noble, Subtext Books in St. Paul, select bookstores and boutiques, and Amazon. Source : Venerable Women LLC Email : ***@venerablewomen.com Tags : Book Award , Women S Spirituality , Women S Empowerment Industry : Lifestyle Location : Saint Paul - Minnesota - United States Subject : Awards Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

