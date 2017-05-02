Global quantum dots market will be potentially valued at more than $20 billion at the end produc

Contact

--has produced a yearly quantum dots report since 2009, and the latest edition features the most exciting developments yet in this fast-growing market.The global quantum dots (QD) market will be potentially valued at more than $20 billion at the end product level by 2027. The optoelectronics market represents the vast majority of this figure, chiefly High Definition TVs. Other notable growth markets include solid-state lighting, sensors and anti-counterfeiting. Further markets that quantum dots will impact include solar and biomedicine. QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labelling techniques.Quantum dots market producers and product developersA number of quantum dot producers have developed scalable solution production processes and partner with multi-national OEMs to use QDs in displays for tablets and LCD-TVs. They have collaborated with companies such as Sony, Samsung, 3M, Amazon, Hisense and ASUS to bring QD-enabled display devices to market in the past two years. In early 2017, major manufacturers including Samsung, TPV Philips, TCL and Hisense announced new display products featuring quantum dots.This 169 page analysis report on the quantum dots market including market size, technical status, technologies, applications, prospects, products and companies includes:• Types, properties and production methods.• Changing market dynamics in the quantum dots market.• In-depth market segmentation.• Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.• Revenue estimates for the quantum dots market to 2027.• Recent industry trends and developments.• Competitive landscape.• Strategies of key players and products offered.• Potential and niche segments.• Market assessment in displays, including market drivers, commercialization, current and potential market revenues, manufacturing and product development.• Market assessment in LED lighting, including market drivers, commercialization, current and potential market revenues, manufacturing and product development.• Market assessment in biotechnology and medicine, including market drivers, commercialization, current and potential market revenues, manufacturing and product development.• Market assessment in security and anti-counterfeiting, including market drivers, commercialization, current and potential market revenues, manufacturing and product development.• Market assessment in sensors, including market drivers, commercialization, current and potential market revenues, manufacturing and product development.• Over 50 company profiles, fully updated to May 2017. Companies featured include Nano Elements Source LLC, Nanophotonica, Quantum Materials Corporation, Merck, Crystalplex Corporation, Ocean NanoTech LLC, UbiQD, LLC, Samsung and Nanoco.