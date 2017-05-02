 
News By Tag
* Quantum Dots Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Edinburgh
  Edinburgh
  Scotland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

Global quantum dots market will be potentially valued at more than $20 billion at the end produc

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Quantum Dots Market

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Edinburgh - Edinburgh - Scotland

Subject:
* Reports

EDINBURGH, Scotland - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Future Markets, Inc. has produced a yearly quantum dots report since 2009, and the latest edition features the most exciting developments yet in this fast-growing market.

The global quantum dots (QD) market will be potentially valued at more than $20 billion at the end product level by 2027. The optoelectronics market represents the vast majority of this figure, chiefly High Definition TVs. Other notable growth markets include solid-state lighting, sensors and anti-counterfeiting. Further markets that quantum dots will impact include solar and biomedicine. QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labelling techniques.

Quantum dots market producers and product developers

A number of quantum dot producers have developed scalable solution production processes and partner with multi-national OEMs to use QDs in displays for tablets and LCD-TVs. They have collaborated with companies such as Sony, Samsung, 3M, Amazon, Hisense and ASUS to bring QD-enabled display devices to market in the past two years. In early 2017, major manufacturers including Samsung, TPV Philips, TCL and Hisense announced new display products featuring quantum dots.

This 169 page analysis report on the quantum dots market including market size, technical status, technologies, applications, prospects, products and companies includes:

• Types, properties and production methods.
• Changing market dynamics in the quantum dots market.
• In-depth market segmentation.
• Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.
• Revenue estimates for the quantum dots market to 2027.
• Recent industry trends and developments.
• Competitive landscape.
• Strategies of key players and products offered.
• Potential and niche segments.
• Market assessment in displays, including market drivers, commercialization, current and potential market revenues, manufacturing and product development.
• Market assessment in LED lighting, including market drivers, commercialization, current and potential market revenues, manufacturing and product development.
• Market assessment in biotechnology and medicine, including market drivers, commercialization, current and potential market revenues, manufacturing and product development.
• Market assessment in security and anti-counterfeiting, including market drivers, commercialization, current and potential market revenues, manufacturing and product development.
• Market assessment in sensors, including market drivers, commercialization, current and potential market revenues, manufacturing and product development.
• Over 50 company profiles, fully updated to May 2017. Companies featured include Nano Elements Source LLC, Nanophotonica, Quantum Materials Corporation, Merck, Crystalplex Corporation, Ocean NanoTech LLC, UbiQD, LLC, Samsung and Nanoco.

Read more at http://www.futuremarketsinc.com/the-global-market-for-qua...

Contact
Future Markets
***@futuremarketsinc.com
End
Source:Future Markets
Email:***@futuremarketsinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Quantum Dots Market
Industry:Technology
Location:Edinburgh - Edinburgh - Scotland
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Future Markets, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share