Market for cellulose nanofibers in high-strength, light-weight, renewable biomaterials in 2017

Cellulose nanofibers are one of the key technologies identified for the future bio-economy, due to their superior, environmentally friendly properties.

-- . The global "Nanocellulose"market comprises:· Micro/nanofibrillar cellulose, cellulose nanofibers (MFC/NFC/CNF)· Nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC/CNC) and· Bacterial nanocellulose (BNC).Contrary to woefully inaccurate market estimates from other agencies,(>90%). Most major paper manufacturers, faced with reduced market demand for paper are seeking to exploit the remarkable properties of cellulose nanofibers.The market is growing fast in Japan with large paper manufacturers such as Nippon Paper and Oji Holdings establishing multi-ton cellulose nanofiber production facilities. Asahi Kasei, Japan's leading chemicals manufacturer recently announced plans for cellulose nanofiber production, with trial production starting next year. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandanavia), Canada and the United States. Products are available for commercial trials and will find wider application in packaging and composites. Applications that have come onto the market or will find application in 2017 include:· plastics and rubber reinforcement· textiles· disposables· anti-bacterial adult diapers· biodegradable packagingThe new report, The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers, from Future Markets, Inc., the world's leading publisher of nanomaterials market information and producer of Nanotech Magazine ( www.nanotechmag.com ) provides a complete picture of current and future opportunities in this market.For more information please visit http://www.futuremarketsinc.com/ the-global-market- for-cel... Markets covered include:· - Composites· - Aerospace· - Automotive· - Construction & building· - Paper & board· - Textiles· - Coatings· - Oil and gas exploration· - Filtration· - Food· - Pharma· - Cosmetics· - Printable & flexible electronicsApplications covered include:· - Biopackaging· - Paper packaging· - Paper coatings· - Anti-microbials· - Medical implants· - Wound dressings· - Tissue engineering· - Wood coatings· - Anti-counterfeiting films· - Gas barriers· - Moisture sorption· - Aerogels· - Biocomposites· - Oil and fracking drilling fluids· - Water, air and virus filtration· - Wearable electronics· - Flexible energy storage· - Conductive inksReport contents include:· Global production capacities· Current products.· Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company.· Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.· In-depth market assessment of opportunities for cellulose nanofibers including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.· In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, production processes and commmercial activities.Companies profiled in the report American Process, Inc., Imerys, Innventia AB, Asahi Kasei, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel, Daiichi Kogyo, Daio Paper, Nippon Paper, Oji Holdings, Sugino Machine, Seiko PMC, StoraEnso and Borregaard.