Latest issue of Nanotech Magazine examines the growing market for single-walled carbon nanotubes

-- Issue 45 of Nanotech Magazine (www.nanotechmag.com ), the world's only monthly business magazine for nanotechnology products and innovation features analysis of the global market for single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT). This sector could be set to take off as production capacities increase and price drops dramatically to commercially acceptable levels, especially for advanced technology applications in:· Printed electronics and sensors· Printed batteries· Printed supercapacitors· Micro supercapacitors· SWCNT anode additives· Biosensors· Thermally tolerant plastics· Wiring and cables· SCWNT wafers· SWCNT electrodes· Flexible solar cells· Rubber additives· SWCNT Rubber tire reinforcement· SWCNT-silicon hybrid solar cellsThe market for SWCNTs in electronics is the most exciting future application, and has been identified by leading semiconductors companies such as IBM as one of the key technologies for future transistors, components and memory devices. This sector is analysed, plus details on producers, production capacities and production processed for SWCNTs. Recent product innovations by producers such as Zeon Corporation and OCSiAl are also covered.· Funding and research agreements in graphene and quantum dots.· Carbon nanotube (CNT) heater based technology for aircraft electrothermal ice protection.· Graphene quantum dots in flash memory.· Mass production of graphene oxide developed in Japan.· Carbon nanotube electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC).· Samsung's new Quantum Dot QLED Q9, Q8, and Q7 TV series.· Sponge bikini incorporating nanomaterials.· Nanocellulose packaging.· Regulating nanomaterials in the EU.· Nano safety roadmap.· South Korea invest in nanotech.· Multi-million dollar funding for anti-microbial nanotechnology packaging.· Polymer nano-porous membrane for Li- Ion battery applications.· Graphene textile products.· Graphene vanadium redox batteries.· Wastewater treatment technology using graphene oxide technology.· Graphene lithium-ion AA rechargeable batteries.· Graphene ski jackets.· Infrared detectors based on graphene.· New graphene production process.· New graphene purification technique.· Manufacturing organic light-emitting diode electrodes from graphene.· Transparent, flexible cryogenic temperature sensor with graphene.· Mass produced graphene based biosensor.· Graphene phone charger.· Graphene eyewear.· Graphene oxide sensors.· Ultrafast optical modulator based on graphene.· Super-slippery nanocoatings.· Nano-coating technology that increases solar cell efficiency using advanced light trapping.· Durable highly hydrophobic coatings.· Waterproofing nanocoating technology.· Anti-fingerprint nanocoating technology.· Graphene coatings.· NanoCoated Coronary Stent System.· Silicon quantum dots in luminescent solar concentrators (LSCs) for application inphotovoltaic windows.· Affordable, environmentally-conscious quantum dot cores.· Nanoparticle filters.· Nanocellulose compostable, suspended ceiling tile.· Conductive films.· Graphene producer in South Korea.· Wireless electronics for retinal prosthesis.