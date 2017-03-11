News By Tag
Latest issue of Nanotech Magazine examines the growing market for single-walled carbon nanotubes
· Printed electronics and sensors
· Printed batteries
· Printed supercapacitors
· Micro supercapacitors
· SWCNT anode additives
· Biosensors
· Thermally tolerant plastics
· Wiring and cables
· SCWNT wafers
· SWCNT electrodes
· Flexible solar cells
· Rubber additives
· SWCNT Rubber tire reinforcement
· SWCNT-silicon hybrid solar cells
The market for SWCNTs in electronics is the most exciting future application, and has been identified by leading semiconductors companies such as IBM as one of the key technologies for future transistors, components and memory devices. This sector is analysed, plus details on producers, production capacities and production processed for SWCNTs. Recent product innovations by producers such as Zeon Corporation and OCSiAl are also covered.
Read issue 45 at http://www.nanotechmag.com/
Also featured in this month's issue, published March 13 2017:
Investment and funding news
· Funding and research agreements in graphene and quantum dots.
Product and production news
· Carbon nanotube (CNT) heater based technology for aircraft electrothermal ice protection.
· Graphene quantum dots in flash memory.
· Mass production of graphene oxide developed in Japan.
· Carbon nanotube electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC).
· Samsung's new Quantum Dot QLED Q9, Q8, and Q7 TV series.
· Sponge bikini incorporating nanomaterials.
· Nanocellulose packaging.
Government, regulation, funding and policy news
· Regulating nanomaterials in the EU.
· Nano safety roadmap.
· South Korea invest in nanotech.
· Multi-million dollar funding for anti-microbial nanotechnology packaging.
Graphene product and business news
· Polymer nano-porous membrane for Li- Ion battery applications.
· Graphene textile products.
· Graphene vanadium redox batteries.
· Wastewater treatment technology using graphene oxide technology.
· Graphene lithium-ion AA rechargeable batteries.
· Graphene ski jackets.
· Infrared detectors based on graphene.
· New graphene production process.
· New graphene purification technique.
· Manufacturing organic light-emitting diode electrodes from graphene.
· Transparent, flexible cryogenic temperature sensor with graphene.
· Mass produced graphene based biosensor.
· Graphene phone charger.
· Graphene eyewear.
· Graphene oxide sensors.
· Ultrafast optical modulator based on graphene.
Nanocoatings product and business news
· Super-slippery nanocoatings.
· Nano-coating technology that increases solar cell efficiency using advanced light trapping.
· Durable highly hydrophobic coatings.
· Waterproofing nanocoating technology.
· Anti-fingerprint nanocoating technology.
· Graphene coatings.
· NanoCoated Coronary Stent System.
New nanotech company profiles
· Silicon quantum dots in luminescent solar concentrators (LSCs) for application in
photovoltaic windows.
· Affordable, environmentally-
· Nanoparticle filters.
· Nanocellulose compostable, suspended ceiling tile.
· Conductive films.
· Graphene producer in South Korea.
· Wireless electronics for retinal prosthesis.
