 
News By Tag
* Graphene
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Graphene market to break $250 million barrier at component and materials production levels in 2017

According to a new market research report published by Future Markets, Inc., titled "The Graphene and 2-D Materials Global Opportunity and Market Forecast 2017-2027 Report", the graphene market in 2017 will break $250 million in revenues in 2017.
 
 
Capture
Capture
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Graphene

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Austin - Texas - US

Subject:
* Reports

AUSTIN, Texas - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Revenues for graphene at the materials supply level will be less than $75 million. However, a growing number of products are integrating graphene and 2D materials across a range of markets, in smartphones, supercapacitors, coatings, composites, smart textiles and conductive inks, generating revenues of $175 million plus, at the component level, in 2017.The market for graphene continues to expand, with new product launches, multi-million dollar funding for companies and start-ups and new government initiatives worldwide.

The Graphene and 2D Materials Global Opportunity and Market Forecast 2017-2027 Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market and commercial opportunities for these remarkable materials.

Graphene is a ground-breaking 2D material that possesses extraordinary electrical and mechanical properties that promise a new generation of innovative devices. New methods of scalable synthesis of high-quality graphene, clean delamination transfer and device integration have resulted in the commercialization of state-of-the-art electronics devices such as graphene touchscreens in smartphones and flexible RF devices on plastics.

Beyond graphene, emerging elementary 2D materials such as transition metal dichalcogenides, group V systems including phosphorene, and related isoelectronic structures will potentially allow for flexible electronics and field-effect transistors that exhibit ambipolar transport behaviour with either a direct band-gap or greater gate modulation.

These materials offer a huge opportunity for both fundamental studies and practical applications, including superfast, low-power, flexible and wearable electronics, sensors, photonics and electrochemical energy storage devices that will have an immense impact on our society.

Companies profiled in the report include 3D Graphtech Industries, Applied Graphene Materials plc, Cealtech, Directa Plus Spa , ENanotec, Graphenano S.L., Graphentech, Hanwha Chemical, Metalysis, Talga Resources and many more.

Further information is available at http://www.futuremarketsinc.com/graphene-market/

Contact
Future Markets
Andrew Garland, Senior Manager
***@futuremarketsinc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@futuremarketsinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Graphene
Industry:Technology
Location:Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Future Markets, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share