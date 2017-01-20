News By Tag
Graphene market to break $250 million barrier at component and materials production levels in 2017
According to a new market research report published by Future Markets, Inc., titled "The Graphene and 2-D Materials Global Opportunity and Market Forecast 2017-2027 Report", the graphene market in 2017 will break $250 million in revenues in 2017.
The Graphene and 2D Materials Global Opportunity and Market Forecast 2017-2027 Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market and commercial opportunities for these remarkable materials.
Graphene is a ground-breaking 2D material that possesses extraordinary electrical and mechanical properties that promise a new generation of innovative devices. New methods of scalable synthesis of high-quality graphene, clean delamination transfer and device integration have resulted in the commercialization of state-of-the-
Beyond graphene, emerging elementary 2D materials such as transition metal dichalcogenides, group V systems including phosphorene, and related isoelectronic structures will potentially allow for flexible electronics and field-effect transistors that exhibit ambipolar transport behaviour with either a direct band-gap or greater gate modulation.
These materials offer a huge opportunity for both fundamental studies and practical applications, including superfast, low-power, flexible and wearable electronics, sensors, photonics and electrochemical energy storage devices that will have an immense impact on our society.
Companies profiled in the report include 3D Graphtech Industries, Applied Graphene Materials plc, Cealtech, Directa Plus Spa , ENanotec, Graphenano S.L., Graphentech, Hanwha Chemical, Metalysis, Talga Resources and many more.
Further information is available at http://www.futuremarketsinc.com/
