Legally Speaking Returns With Attorney Jon L. Duman
Legally Speaking, a segment of The Working in the Music Industry Podcast, returns for its second installment with attorney/media business consultant, Jon L. Duman.
This special segment of The Working in the Music Industry Podcast, offered once a month, provides the music community with a rare and golden opportunity to get insights into legal and business situations that are commonly encountered while doing business in the music industry.
This is a platform for the people - music people," says Gian Fiero, host of The Working in the Music Industry Podcast. "It's purpose is twofold: To provide education and build relationships. Most participants of the music community don't seek legal assistance until they need it, and when they do, they often don't know who to turn to. Legally Speaking will remedy that by facilitating introductions to qualified and cool attorneys who are business advisors and problem solvers. Additionally, it will humanize attorneys, reveal their personalities, and expose their motivations for working in the music industry."
To get valuable business and legal insights into situations that you are facing, or may face in the music industry, log onto http://www.blogtalkradio.com/
The Working in the Music Industry Podcast is produced by Fiero Flair (http://www.facebook.com/
