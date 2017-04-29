 
News By Tag
* Podcast
* Musicindustry
* Legaladvice
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Leandro
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
54321
April 2017
3029


Legally Speaking Returns With Attorney Jon L. Duman

Legally Speaking, a segment of The Working in the Music Industry Podcast, returns for its second installment with attorney/media business consultant, Jon L. Duman.
 
 
Legally Speaking
Legally Speaking
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Podcast
Musicindustry
Legaladvice

Industry:
Education

Location:
San Leandro - California - US

Subject:
Events

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - May 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Legally Speaking, a segment of The Working in the Music Industry Podcast, returns May 8, 2017 from 7-9 p.m. for its second installment with Castro Valley, California based attorney/media business consultant, Jon L. Duman.

This special segment of The Working in the Music Industry Podcast, offered once a month, provides the music community with a rare and golden opportunity to get insights into legal and business situations that are commonly encountered while doing business in the music industry.

This is a platform for the people - music people," says Gian Fiero, host of The Working in the Music Industry Podcast. "It's purpose is twofold: To provide education and build relationships. Most participants of the music community don't seek legal assistance until they need it, and when they do, they often don't know who to turn to. Legally Speaking will remedy that by facilitating introductions to qualified and cool attorneys who are business advisors and problem solvers. Additionally, it will humanize attorneys, reveal their personalities, and expose their motivations for working in the music industry."

To get valuable business and legal insights into situations that you are facing, or may face in the music industry, log onto http://www.blogtalkradio.com/workinginthemusicindustry on Monday, May 8, 2017 @ 7 p.m. PST. To ask Jon specific questions, call into the show via phone by calling (646) 564-9512 and *press 1 to enter the caller's queue.

The Working in the Music Industry Podcast is produced by Fiero Flair (http://www.facebook.com/fieroflair) in conjunction with ASSK Radio.com.

Contact
Fiero Flair
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Fiero Flair
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
San Francisco State University PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share