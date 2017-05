Legally Speaking Returns With Attorney Jon L. Duman

Legally Speaking, a segment of The Working in the Music Industry Podcast, returns for its second installment with attorney/media business consultant, Jon L. Duman.

-- Legally Speaking, a segment of, returns May 8, 2017 from 7-9 p.m. for its second installment with Castro Valley, California based attorney/media business consultant, Jon L. Duman.This special segment ofoffered once a month, provides the music community with a rare and golden opportunity to get insights into legal and business situations that are commonly encountered while doing business in the music industry.This is a platform for the people - music people," says Gian Fiero, host of"It's purpose is twofold: To provide education and build relationships. Most participants of the music community don't seek legal assistance until they need it, and when they do, they often don't know who to turn to.will remedy that by facilitating introductions to qualified and cool attorneys who are business advisors and problem solvers. Additionally, it will humanize attorneys, reveal their personalities, and expose their motivations for working in the music industry."To get valuable business and legal insights into situations that you are facing, or may face in the music industry, log onto http://www.blogtalkradio.com/ workinginthemusicindustry on Monday, May 8, 2017 @ 7 p.m. PST. To ask Jon specific questions, call into the show via phone byis produced by Fiero Flair ( http://www.facebook.com/ fieroflair ) in conjunction with ASSK Radio.com.