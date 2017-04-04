News By Tag
Prince: The Music & The Lessons Special Podcast Ready To Premiere
Gian Fiero's Working in the Music Industry Podcast will present a special broadcast to commemorate the music and legacy of Prince, and examine lessons learned from his life and success in the music industry.
The entire show is designed as an educational platform for musicians and music industry professionals to converge on their appreciation of Prince's musical artistry, while reviewing his life in the music industry to extapolate valuable lessons about working and living in "the business."
Gian Fiero, host and co-producer of the podcast, will have copious facts and trivia about Prince. He will be joined for the entire show by keyboardist and Grammy nominated music producer, Cori Jacobs, who will offer perspective on Prince's incomparable musicianship and role as a bandleader.
Commentary will also be provided by DJ "Purple Pam" aka Pam the Funkstress, who hit the road with Prince on his final Piano and a Microphone Tour, DJing Prince's after-parties with her well-honed blend of classic funk and golden-era hip-hop.
To listen to Prince: The Music & The Lessons online, log onto the Working in the Music Industry Podcast at http://www.blogtalkradio.com/
***Callers can listen to the show and participate via phone by calling (646) 564-9512 and pressing 1 to enter the caller's queue.***
