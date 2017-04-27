News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Creative Lodging Solutions Wins Six American Business Awards Including Company of the Year
Creative Lodging Solutions has been named a Company of the Year Silver Winner in the hospitality industry while CEO and founder Michael Tetterton was recognized as the Maverick of the Year Gold Winner for his entrepreneurial achievements.
Management Team of the Year Gold Winner honors go to CLS' Finance Management Team which is led by CFO Marsha Couch. Couch was also named an Executive of the Year Silver Winner.
Additional CLS honorees include: Woman of the Year Gold Winner Cindy Rudovich, CSO, and Customer Service Executive of the Year Bronze Winner Chris Tetterton, Director of Operations.
"We're excited to be recognized as a Company of the Year winner alongside other leading organizations,"
The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration. Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 20 in New York.
"The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards.
Creative Lodging Solutions provides customized lodging programs for the business travel community. They've also been recognized as the Company of the Year Gold Winner at the 2016 Golden Bridge Awards, Employer of the Year Gold Winner at the 2016 Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and named to the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing private companies in America for the seventh year.
About Creative Lodging Solutions:
Creative Lodging Solutions (CLS™) is an award-winning corporate lodging services provider that is passionate about great travel management service and the difference it can make to its business travelers, hotel partners, and community. Launched in 2002, CLS aims to disrupt the business travel industry by combining the values of flexible hotel and corporate apartment solutions with reliable travel expense and billing management. CLS reserved over 13 million traveler nights by offering volume discounts and easy hotel management to companies with over $250,000 in annual hotel travel. For more information, visit http://www.yourcls.com.
Contact
Creative Lodging Solutions
***@yourcls.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse