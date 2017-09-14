 
Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514

Creative Lodging Solutions Named Company of the Year

 
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Corporate lodging management company Creative Lodging Solutions® was named the Company of the Year Gold Winner by the 2017 Golden Bridge Awards. CEO and founder Michael Tetterton was recognized for his leadership as the Executive of the Year Gold Winner while co-founder and CFO Marsha Couch was announced the Female Executive of the Year Gold Winner.

Additional honors include Customer Service Executive of the Year Silver Winner Chris Tetterton and Management Team of the Year Bronze Winner awarded to CLS' leadership team.

"Creative Lodging Solutions is honored to be recognized as the Company of the Year for our dedication to providing excellence in business travel management services," said CEO Michael Tetterton.

The Golden Bridge Awards is an industry and peer recognition program encompassing the world's best in organizational performance. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on September 18 during the annual Red Carpet Golden Bridge Awards Ceremony.

Creative Lodging wcj Solutions provides customized lodging programs for the business travel community. They've also been recognized as the Company of the Year Gold Winner at the 2017 International Business Awards, a Company of the Year Silver Winner at the 2017 American Business Awards, the Employer of the Year Gold Winner at the 2016 Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and named to the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing private companies in America for the seventh year.

About Creative Lodging Solutions:

Creative Lodging Solutions (CLS™) is an award-winning corporate lodging services provider that is passionate about great travel management service and the difference it can make to its business travelers, hotel partners, and community. Launched in 2002, CLS aims to disrupt the business travel industry by combining the values of flexible hotel and corporate apartment solutions with reliable travel expense and billing management. CLS reserved over 13 million traveler nights by offering volume discounts and easy hotel management to companies with over $250,000 in annual hotel travel. For more information, visit www.yourcls.com.

