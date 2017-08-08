News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Creative Lodging Solutions Wins Company of the Year Honors
Creative Lodging Solutions' leadership team was also recognized for their achievements. VP of Finance Della Deerfield won a Gold Stevie for Executive of the Year and Chief Culture and Development Officer Carolyn Hundley was named a Woman of the Year Silver Stevie Winner.
"It's an honor for Creative Lodging Solutions to be recognized by the international business community for providing unparalleled lodging management for business travelers," said CEO Michael Tetterton. "Della's work over the past year has significantly improved client services while Carolyn has further developed our company culture and mentored several leaders within our organization."
The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories in virtually every industry. The Stevie Awards honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement. This year's winners will be recognized at a gala awards banquet in Barcelona, Spain on October 21.
Creative Lodging Solutions provides customized lodging programs for the business travel community. They've also been recognized as a Company of the Year Silver Winner at the 2017 American Business Awards, the Employer of the Year Gold Winner at the 2016 Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and named to the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing private companies in America for the seventh year.
About Creative Lodging Solutions:
Creative Lodging Solutions (CLS™) is an award-winning corporate lodging services provider that is passionate about great travel management service and the difference it can make to its business travelers, hotel partners, and community. Launched in 2002, CLS aims to disrupt the business travel industry by combining the values of flexible hotel and corporate apartment solutions with reliable travel expense and billing management. CLS reserved over 13 million traveler nights by offering volume discounts and easy hotel management to companies with over $250,000 in annual hotel travel. For more information, visit www.yourcls.com.
Contact
Creative Lodging Solutions
***@yourcls.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse