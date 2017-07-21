News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Creative Lodging Solutions Wins International Business Awards
Creative Lodging Solutions was honored as the Local Company of the Year Silver Winner. CFO Marsha Couch was named the Finance Executive of the Year Silver Winner and CLS' Director of Operations Chris Tetterton received the silver award for Support Executive of the Year.
"We're excited to be recognized internationally for Creative Lodging Solutions' contributions to the business travel community," said CEO Michael Tetterton.
The Best in Biz International Awards is the only independent global business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world. This year's competitors included both public and private companies from all sectors of the global economy from more than 30 countries.
Creative Lodging Solutions provides customized lodging programs for the business travel community. They've also been recognized as a Company of the Year Silver Winner at the 2017 American Business Awards, the Employer of the Year Gold Winner at the 2016 Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and named to the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing private companies in America for the seventh year.
About Creative Lodging Solutions:
Creative Lodging Solutions (CLS™) is an award-winning corporate lodging services provider that is passionate about great travel management service and the difference it can make to its business travelers, hotel partners, and community. Launched in 2002, CLS aims to disrupt the business travel industry by combining the values of flexible hotel and corporate apartment solutions with reliable travel expense and billing management. CLS reserved over 13 million traveler nights by offering volume discounts and easy hotel management to companies with over $250,000 in annual hotel travel. For more information, visit www.yourcls.com.
Contact
Creative Lodging Solutions
***@yourcls.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse