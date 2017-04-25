News By Tag
Gibraltar Business Capital Releases New Business Guide Detailing Factoring Fundamentals
Companies Can Access Working Capital through Invoice Financing
Factoring has become an increasingly popular financing tool for businesses faced with short-term working capital challenges or who are striving to seize a growth opportunity. Gibraltar's guide, Factoring Fundamentals:
"Working capital is the lifeblood of every business," says Gibraltar President Scott Winicour, "and fluctuations in accounts receivable can put a strain on all aspects of operations. While traditional bank financing can be out of reach for many small and mid-market business owners, factoring allows businesses to convert unpaid invoices into cash to support a variety of circumstances from funding payroll, to rapid growth or seasonal fluctuations."
Gibraltar, a leading commercial finance company focused on factoring and asset-based lending, is breaking ground on transparent, customized factoring deals that are closely aligned to the specific priorities of each client.
The new guide fully defines the fundamentals of factoring, outlines Gibraltar's unique approach to factoring, and answers some of the most salient questions newcomers to the financing tool might have including questions related to cost, process, and closing time.
To learn more, click here (https://www.gibraltarbc.com/
For more information on Gibraltar's creative financing solutions, visit www.gibraltarbc.com.
About Gibraltar Business Capital
Gibraltar Business Capital is an expert financial partner providing small to mid-sized companies access to working capital when they need it most to solve challenges or fuel growth at any stage of the business lifecycle. When traditional bank financing is out of reach, Gibraltar offers fast, flexible asset-based lending and creative factoring solutions, enabling business owners to meet their objectives. A privately held company with more than 65 years' experience, Gibraltar approaches each client's unique situation with a combination of careful listening, a thorough understanding of the business, an attitude of resourceful problem-solving, and prudent financial practice. For more information, go to www.gibraltarbc.com.
Contact
Kebra Shelhamer
***@root3marketing.com
