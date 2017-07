Former MB Financial SVP joins Gibraltar Business Capital Team

Factoring and Asset-Based Loan Leader Adds Another Banking Veteran

-- Gibraltar Business Capital, an industry leader in providing small and mid-market companies with the capital they need to solve short-term challenges or seize growth opportunities, has added Stan Scott as a Vice President, Account Executive, further filling out its team with another banking industry veteran.Stan Scott joins the Gibraltar Business Capital lineup at a time when the privately held middle-market lender has been actively closing transactions, recently reaching nearly $50MM in funding for the first half of the year.With more than 25 years of experience in the commercial credit arena, Stan Scott will be managing a robust asset-based lending portfolio. Although his most recent experience was at MB Financial Bank, the bulk of his career was spent at First Capital, serving in a variety of risk-management roles.."We couldn't be happier to have found an executive with Stan's depth and breadth of experience to add to our growing, entrepreneurial-minded team," said Gibraltar President Scott Winicour. "His experience in ABL financing matches well with our mission to provide our clients with fast, flexible and creative lending."Based in Chicago, Gibraltar Business Capital is a well-capitalized, specialty finance company delivering working capital in the form of asset-based loans and factoring solutions. Gibraltar is an expert financial partner providing small to mid-market companies nationwide access to capital when they need it most to solve challenges or fuel growth at any stage of the business lifecycle. With more than 65 years' experience, Gibraltar's team is trained to listen, think differently, and take unique circumstances into account.For more information, visit www.gibraltarbc.com