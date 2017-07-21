News By Tag
Former MB Financial SVP joins Gibraltar Business Capital Team
Factoring and Asset-Based Loan Leader Adds Another Banking Veteran
Stan Scott joins the Gibraltar Business Capital lineup at a time when the privately held middle-market lender has been actively closing transactions, recently reaching nearly $50MM in funding for the first half of the year.
With more than 25 years of experience in the commercial credit arena, Stan Scott will be managing a robust asset-based lending portfolio. Although his most recent experience was at MB Financial Bank, the bulk of his career was spent at First Capital, serving in a variety of risk-management roles..
"We couldn't be happier to have found an executive with Stan's depth and breadth of experience to add to our growing, entrepreneurial-
About Gibraltar Business Capital:
Based in Chicago, Gibraltar Business Capital is a well-capitalized, specialty finance company delivering working capital in the form of asset-based loans and factoring solutions. Gibraltar is an expert financial partner providing small to mid-market companies nationwide access to capital when they need it most to solve challenges or fuel growth at any stage of the business lifecycle. With more than 65 years' experience, Gibraltar's team is trained to listen, think differently, and take unique circumstances into account.
For more information, visit www.gibraltarbc.com
