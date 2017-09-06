News By Tag
Gibraltar Business Capital Launches New Services Line Dedicated to Staffing Industry
Partnering with MVP Staffing, Gibraltar provides turnkey solution for capital and back office
"Gibraltar has experience managing the financial needs of staffing agencies across a wide range of industries,"
"Operating since 2000, MVP Staffing has deep expertise in all aspects of staffing administration and managing staffing needs," says CEO and Founder Danny Barnett. "We are proud to have a partner like Gibraltar where together, we provide the wrap-around services our clients need to stay focused on growing their business and gaining a competitive edge."
Gibraltar provides staffing factoring services including payroll funding for staffing companies nationwide. Gibraltar takes a simple and flexible approach to staffing factoring, one that is a revolving line of credit. Whether agencies need working capital to hire new talent, maximize a marketing opportunity, or extend client payment terms, factoring allows staffing companies to convert unpaid invoices into cash.
In a recently published guide, Gibraltar addresses the top 10 most frequent questions related to staffing factoring. Click here (https://www.gibraltarbc.com/
The guide defines the fundamentals of factoring, outlines the services provided by MVP Staffing, and answers some of the most salient questions newcomers to the financing tool might have.
For more information on Gibraltar and how they can help your staffing agency grow, visit www.gibraltarbc.com.
About Gibraltar Business Capital
Named in 2017 by Inc. Magazine as one of America's wcj Fastest-Growing Private Companies,Gibraltar Business Capital is an expert financial partner providing small to mid-sized companies access to working capital when they need it most to solve challenges or fuel growth at any stage of the business lifecycle. When traditional bank financing is out of reach, Gibraltar offers fast, flexible asset-based lending and creative factoring solutions, enabling business owners to meet their objectives. A privately held company with more than 65 years' experience, Gibraltar approaches each client's unique situation with a combination of careful listening, a thorough understanding of the business, an attitude of resourceful problem-solving, and prudent financial practice. For more information, go to http://wwwgibraltarbc.com.
About MVP Staffing
Based in Illinois, MVP Staffing offers a suite of staff management services. Since 2000, MVP has earned its reputation for creating efficiencies and streamlining workflows including the essential administrative tasks of human resources: payroll, ACA/insurance, workers' compensation and loss control. For more information, follow our company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/
