Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Newest Member of the Business Development Team
Factoring and Asset-Based Loan Leader Adds Another Banking Veteran
Shapiro joins the Gibraltar team to help keep up with market demand for quick access to working capital when banks and other funding sources are limited or too restrictive. Gibraltar continues to experience sustained growth having funded nearly $60MM year-to-date and recently being named to the Inc. 5000 list by Inc. magazine.
With more than 15 years in commercial finance, Shapiro leverages his vast network and experience to find the best match between client needs and financing solutions. He has held roles at both privately held and bank owned commercial finance companies including, Crestmark Bank and Briar Capital. Shapiro is active in the local chapters of the Risk Management Association and is a former wcj board member of the Los Angeles chapter.
"We welcome Scott to the team and believe his extensive background in factoring and asset-based lending will add depth to our ever-growing team," said Gibraltar Executive Vice President, Head of Sales Anthony J. DiChiara. "He's a clear match with our mission to provide our clients with fast, flexible and creative lending."
About Gibraltar Business Capital:
Named in 2017 by Inc. Magazine as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Chicago-based Gibraltar Business Capital is a well-capitalized, specialty finance company delivering working capital in the form of asset-based loans and factoring solutions. Gibraltar is an expert financial partner providing small to mid-market companies nationwide access to capital when they need it most to solve challenges or fuel growth at any stage of the business lifecycle. With more than 65 years' experience, Gibraltar's team is trained to listen, think differently, and take unique circumstances into account. For more information, visit www.gibraltarbc.com.
