News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gibraltar Business Capital Launches Informative Video Series on Factoring
The new video series answers top questions related to invoice financing
The 13-part video series addresses the top questions related to factoring including how factoring works, how Gibraltar evaluates risk, and Gibraltar's unique approach to factoring.
"Gibraltar takes a simple and transparent approach to factoring, one that is a revolving line of credit," said Gibraltar President Scott Winicour. "We developed this video series to show that businesses of all shapes and sizes can benefit from factoring as we explain the big differentiator between traditional factoring and the factoring that Gibraltar offers."
The video series complements Gibraltar's recently published guide, Factoring Fundamentals:
"We believe in educating business owners and arming them with the tools and information they need to not only survive, but thrive," added Winicour. "Every business is unique – we listen to our customers so we can understand their needs and whenever possible, we find a way to help."
Click here (https://www.gibraltarbc.com/
To learn more, click here (https://www.gibraltarbc.com/
About Gibraltar Business Capital
Gibraltar Business Capital is an expert financial partner providing small to mid-sized companies access to working capital when they need it most to solve challenges or fuel growth at any stage of the business lifecycle. When traditional bank financing is out of reach, Gibraltar offers fast, flexible asset-based lending and creative factoring solutions, enabling business owners to meet their objectives. A privately held company with more than 65 years' experience, Gibraltar approaches each client's unique situation with a combination of careful listening, a thorough understanding of the business, an attitude of resourceful problem-solving, and prudent financial practice. For more information, go to www.gibraltarbc.com.
Contact
Kebra Shelhamer
***@root3marketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse