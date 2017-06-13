 
News By Tag
* Video Series on Factoring
* Invoice Financing
* Factoring Fundamentals
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

Gibraltar Business Capital Launches Informative Video Series on Factoring

The new video series answers top questions related to invoice financing
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Video Series on Factoring
Invoice Financing
Factoring Fundamentals

Industry:
Finance

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Features

CHICAGO - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Gibraltar Business Capital launched today a video series aimed at helping small and mid-market businesses understand factoring – an invoice financing solution that enables business owners to access the working capital they need to solve short-term capital challenges and seize growth opportunities.

The 13-part video series addresses the top questions related to factoring including how factoring works, how Gibraltar evaluates risk, and Gibraltar's unique approach to factoring.

"Gibraltar takes a simple and transparent approach to factoring, one that is a revolving line of credit," said Gibraltar President Scott Winicour. "We developed this video series to show that businesses of all shapes and sizes can benefit from factoring as we explain the big differentiator between traditional factoring and the factoring that Gibraltar offers."

The video series complements Gibraltar's recently published guide, Factoring Fundamentals: Access Working Capital Via Invoice Financing, that provides businesses a primer on how factoring can immediately advance business through fast, flexible capital.

"We believe in educating business owners and arming them with the tools and information they need to not only survive, but thrive," added Winicour. "Every business is unique – we listen to our customers so we can understand their needs and whenever possible, we find a way to help."

Click here (https://www.gibraltarbc.com/resources/factoring-fundament...) to watch Gibraltar's video series.

To learn more, click here (https://www.gibraltarbc.com/resources/guide-factoring-fun...) to download a copy of Factoring Fundamentals: Access Working Capital Via Invoice Financing.

About Gibraltar Business Capital

Gibraltar Business Capital is an expert financial partner providing small to mid-sized companies access to working capital when they need it most to solve challenges or fuel growth at any stage of the business lifecycle. When traditional bank financing is out of reach, Gibraltar offers fast, flexible asset-based lending and creative factoring solutions, enabling business owners to meet their objectives. A privately held company with more than 65 years' experience, Gibraltar approaches each client's unique situation with a combination of careful listening, a thorough understanding of the business, an attitude of resourceful problem-solving, and prudent financial practice. For more information, go to www.gibraltarbc.com.

Contact
Kebra Shelhamer
***@root3marketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@root3marketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Video Series on Factoring, Invoice Financing, Factoring Fundamentals
Industry:Finance
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gibraltar Business Capital PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share