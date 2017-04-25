News By Tag
XLR8 STEM Academy to Celebrate 2017 Graduates at Dinner Banquet
Senior Recognition and Awards Ceremony for Members of the Class of 2017
The courses at the STEM Academy are all dual enrolled which offers students the opportunity to earn college credits and a career studies certificate from Central Virginia Community College. Currently, the two identified student pathways to be offered at the academy include biotechnology and mechatronics;
The twenty-five students will be recognized for earning career studies certificates in engineering fundamentals, biotechnology or mechatronics from Central VA Community College and will receive recognition for completing the curriculum at the XLR8 STEM Academy. The STEM Academy Faculty and staff will also present each student with an individual senior superlative award. Lastly, the XLR8 STEM Academy faculty and staff staff will be awarding four additional awards to students for Academic Excellence, Most Improved, Leadership and STEM Academy Student of the Year.
Our speakers for the evening will be Dr. Dean Gianakos, M.D from CENTRA ,and out Keynote Speaker will be The Honorable Senator Steve Newman.
The STEM Academy has had a very positive impact in the lives of the students who are attending the STEM Academy. The STEM Academy will have 25 seniors graduate this year in May from CVCC with Career Studies Certificates in Engineering Fundamentals, Biotechnology Fundamentals and Mechatronics and 100% of those students will be entering the workforce, continuing their education either at CVCC or at a 4 year college or university in STEM related fields, including ,James Madison University, Liberty University, Lynchburg Colege Radford University, Roanoke College, Randolph College, University of North Carolina-Charlotte, University of Virginia ,Virginia Tech, Virginia Military Institute, and Virginia Commonwealh University. The vision of the STEM Academy is that all students graduate with multiple options for success in college and post- secondary career opportunities;
Corporate Sponsorship
The XLR8 STEM Academy would like to thank our sponsors for supporting this event. Presenting Partner: CENTRA, Supporting Partners: AMTI, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, Liberty University School of Engineering and Computational Science and Master Engineers & Designers Corporate Partners: Delta Star and Harris Corporation
About XLR8-Lynchburg Regional Governor's STEM Academy
XLR8: Lynchburg Regional Governor's STEM Academy – is the 16th regional Governor's STEM Academy offering programs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (subjects known collectively as "STEM") for High School Juniors and Seniors in Virginia's Region 2000/Lynchburg regional area. Located on the campus of Central Virginia Community College – XLR8 offers academic and technical training related to careers in engineering, mechatronics, biotechnology, health science, and cyber security.
Visit us at www.xlr8academy.com for additional information.
Members of the Press are welcome to attend the event.
