April 2017





STEM Academy Students to Speak on Intership Experience

Senior student presentations on their real-world experiences
 
 
Listed Under

LYNCHBURG, Va. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The twenty-five (25) senior students from XLR8- Lynchburg Regional Governor's STEM Academy will present on their internship experience with regional industry mentors followed by a luncheon on Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 from 8am – 1:00 pm. The event will be held at Central VA Community College in the multipurpose room in Merritt Hall. Invited attendees will include STEM Academy students, parents, corporate internship hosts and mentors, STEM Academy Partnership Team members, STEM Academy Board Members, Representatives from all five school divisions, STEM Academy instructors, Local and state legislators, and members of the CVCC Administrative Team.

Student Internship Sponsors for the internship experience include: AECOM, AIC, AIT, AMG, Inc., AMTI, AREVA, Centra Health, Centra PACE, Delta Star, Harris Corp., Hurt & Proffitt, Innerspec, Liberty Aeronautics, Master Engineers and Designer's, Inc., Moore's Electric, Sharptop Co., Swissomation and Timberlake Pharmacy. Each student will give a 5-7 minute presentation summarizing their internship experience with their corporate sponsor. Lunch will follow the completion of the presentations.

Mr. Rick Loving, Senior VP, Human Resources, BWXT and Ms. Cheryl Giggette, VP, AECOM will be our corporate speakers following the luncheon.  Students will receive their XLR8 STEM Academy graduation honor cords which they will be able to wear during their graduation from CVCC and their high school graduation.

The sixty (60) hour internship experience is part of the curriculum at the STEM Academy which is driven by the needs and projected growth of regional industry. The courses at the STEM Academy are all dual enrolled which offers students the opportunity to earn up to 44 college credits and up to two career studies certificate(s) from Central Virginia Community College. Currently, the two identified student pathways offered at the academy include biotechnology/health science and engineering/mechatronics; the latter being the blending of mechanical and electrical engineering disciplines.

This event is being sponsored through donations from our presenting partners: AECOM and BWXT, our supporting partners: AMTI, AREVA, Centra Health, Delta Star, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, Liberty University School of Engineering & Computer Science  and our corporate partners: Harris, Inc.,  Master Engineers and Designers and Wegmann USA.

About XLR8-Lynchburg Regional Governor's STEM Academy

XLR8: Lynchburg Regional Governor's STEM Academy –is the 16th regional Governor's STEM Academy offering programs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (subjects known collectively as "STEM") for High School juniors and seniors in Virginia's Region 2000/Lynchburg regional area. Located on the campus of Central Virginia Community College – XLR8 offers academic and technical training related to careers in engineering, mechatronics, biotechnology , health science and cyber security. The STEM Academy serves the public school students from the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and the City of Lynchburg.

Visit us at  http://www.xlr8academy.com  for additional information.

Susan Cash, Director XLR8 STEM Academy
434-832-7731
***@xlr8academy.com
