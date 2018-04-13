News By Tag
STEM Academy Seniors to Speak on Internships
Student Internship Sponsors for the internship experience include: AECOM, AIT, AMG, Inc., AMTI, Centra Health, Centra PACE, Delta Star, Framatome, Harris Corp., Liberty Aeronautics, Master Engineers and Designer's, Inc., Moore's Electric, Sharptop Co., Stone Blue Productions, and Swissomation. Each student will give a 5-7 minute presentation summarizing their internship experience with their corporate sponsor. Lunch will follow the completion of the presentations.
Mr. Clay Richardson, Project Manager, Uranium Recovery and Specialty Fuel Fabrication, BWXT will be our corporate speaker following the luncheon. Students will receive their XLR8 STEM Academy graduation honor cords which they will be able to wear during their graduation from CVCC and their high school graduation.
The sixty (60) hour internship experience is part of the curriculum at the STEM Academy which is driven by the needs and projected growth of regional industry. The courses at the STEM Academy are all dual enrolled which offers students the opportunity to earn up to 44 college credits and up to two career studies certificate(
This event is being sponsored through donations from our presenting partner: BWXT, our supporting partners: AMTI, Centra Health, Framatome and our corporate partners: Harris, Inc., and Wegmann USA.
Press is Welcome to attend
About XLR8-Lynchburg Regional Governor's STEM Academy
XLR8: Lynchburg Regional Governor's STEM Academy – is the 16th regional Governor's STEM Academy offering programs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (subjects known collectively as "STEM") for High School juniors and seniors in Virginia's Region 2000/Lynchburg regional area. Located on the campus of Central Virginia Community College – XLR8 offers academic and technical training related to careers in engineering, mechatronics, biotechnology , health science and cyber security. The STEM Academy serves the public school students from the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and the City of Lynchburg.
Visit us at http://www.xlr8academy.com for additional information.
Susan Cash
