News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
XLR8 STEM Academy to Hold Information Session for 2017-2018 Applications
The event will begin with an information session with the STEM Academy Director and student speakers in the multipurpose room in Merritt Hall from 6:00 pm until 6:45 pm. Following the information session the attendees will split in to groups and there will be student led tours of the STEM Academy facilities in the AREVA Technology Building to meet STEM instructors, current STEM students, view demonstrations and projects the students have done during the semester, see the 3D printers and learn more about the Biotechnology and Cyber Security speciality areas. The event will end at approximately 8:00 pm.
Each student who attends the event and chooses to submit an application will receive 1 bonus point on their selection rubric. Attending the event provides students and parents/guardians the opportunity to learn more about the XLR8 STEM Academy, meet current STEM Academy students and talk with them about their experience at the STEM Academy.
For additional Informaiton or to register for the event visit www.xlr8academy.com and click on STEM Academy Information Session 2017
About XLR8 STEM Academy
XLR8-Lynchburg Regional Governor's STEM Academy (XLR8 STEM Academy) is the 16th Governor's STEM Academy offering programs to high school juniors and seniors in the school divisions in Virginia's Region 2000/Lynchburg region (Lynchburg City, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, and Campbell Counties). Located on the campus of Central Virginia Community College (CVCC) - XLR8 offers academic and technical training related to careers in engineering, mechatronics, biotechnology, health sciences and cyber security. All of the classes offered at the STEM Academy provide students the opportunity to earn college credit and up to two (2) Career Studies Certificates from CVCC. Visit us at www.xlr8academy.com for additional informaiton.
Contact
Susan Cash, Director
XLR8 STEM Academy
***@xlr8academy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse