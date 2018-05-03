News By Tag
XLR8 STEM Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018 Graduates
The twenty-five students will be recognized for earning a career studies certificates in their specialty area and their Associate of Applied Arts and Science in General Studies from Central VA Community College and receive their senior superlative awards. In addition, the XLR8 STEM Academy staff will be awarding four additional awards for Academic Excellence, Most Improved, Leadership and STEM Academy Student of the Year.
Our speakers for the evening will be Spencer Pollock, Director of Clinical Education and Asst. Professor of Physician Assistant Medicine, CENTRA, and out keynote speaker will be Dr. Muriel Mickles, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, Central Virginia Community College.
The STEM Academy has had a very positive impact in the lives of the students who are attending the STEM Academy. The STEM Academy senior class will graduate this year from CVCC with Career Studies Certificates in Engineering Fundamentals, Biotechnology Fundamentals, Health Science Fundamentals, Cyber Security Fundamentals and/or Mechatronics Fundamentals and 100% of those students will be entering the workforce, continuing their education either at CVCC or at a 4 year college or university in STEM related fields, including Liberty University, Old Dominion University, Randolph College, Sweet Briar College, University of Lynchburg/LC, University of Alabama-Birmingham and Virginia Tech. The vision of the STEM Academy is that all students graduate with multiple options for success in college and post- secondary career opportunities;
Corporate Sponsorship
The XLR8 STEM Academy would like to thank our sponsors for supporting this event. Presenting Partner: CENTRA; Supporting Partners: AMTI, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, Liberty University School of Engineering and Computational Sciences and Framatome; Corporate Partner: Harris Corporation
About XLR8-Lynchburg Regional Governor's STEM Academy
XLR8: Lynchburg Regional Governor's STEM Academy – is the 16th regional Governor's STEM Academy offering programs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (subjects known collectively as "STEM") for High School Juniors and Seniors in Virginia's Region 2000/Lynchburg regional area. Located on the campus of Central Virginia Community College – XLR8 offers academic and technical training related to careers in engineering, mechatronics, biotechnology, health science, and cyber security.
Visit us at http://www.xlr8academy.com for additional information.
Susan Cash, Director
XLR8 STEM Academy
***@xlr8academy.com
