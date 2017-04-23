 
OST Recognized By Northrop Grumman Corporation

 
 
GAINESVILLE, Va. - April 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Open Systems Technologies Corporation (OST) was recently recognized in the Northrop Grumman Enterprise Supplier Recognition Program.   OST was recently presented the "Customer Relationship" award at an award ceremony held in February.  Awardees consisted of suppliers that demonstrated overall exceptional performance and value for the business through product and service innovation, quality, cost savings, supplier diversity, and sustainability.  "OST is very humbled and grateful to receive recognition for the work we have accomplished over the past decade with Northrop Grumman.  We have supported various DoD and Civil Service programs as a Teaming Partner; and we look forward to continued success in the future." said Thomas R. Truitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Open Systems Technologies Corporation.

About Open Systems Technologies Corporation

Open Systems Technologies Corporation provides a variety of technological solutions services to a number of large-scale business and government enterprises, including cloud computing and virtualization, identity and access management and host based intrusion detection and monitoring. We also offer clients monitoring software assets and application performance monitoring solutions. We are confident our team of professionals can assist any client with their technical problem solving expertise.  Open Systems Technologies Corporation is honored to serve clients across the private and governmental sectors with targeted solutions for their software development, technical assistance and enterprise security. OST team members have worked alongside the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Our reliable service and client-focused support structure continues to earn us the trust and confidence of many large-scale enterprises.  Please review our capabilities at http://www.ostcorp.net/ for additional details.

Click to Share