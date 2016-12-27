AKO Enterprise Services Contract Award for the US Army

Spread the Word

-- December 27, 2016AKO Enterprise Services Contract Award for the US ArmyGainesville, Va., Dec. 27, 2016 (PRLOG NEWSWIRE) – Open Systems Technologies Corporation (OST) has teamed up with Northrop Grumman Corporation to support the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the existing Army Knowledge Online (AKO) infrastructure;and to provide thought leadership to support the transition of the IT enterprise for the benefit of the warfighter. The follow-on contract was awarded Dec 27, 2016 for three years period-of-performance."OST has been supporting AKO/DKO for the past nine years; and we look forward to continue supporting Northrop Grumman and the US Army in the endeavor of supporting the warfighter around the world. We continue to strive to deliver the best technology solutions at the lowest, reasonable cost to the government."said Thomas R. Truitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Open Systems Technologies Corporation.About Open Systems Technologies CorporationOpen Systems Technologies Corporation provides a variety of technological solutions services to a number of large-scale business and government enterprises, including cloud computing and virtualization, identity and access management and host based intrusion detection and monitoring. We also offer clients monitoring software assets and application performance monitoring solutions. We are confident our team of professionals can assist any client with their technical problem solving expertise. Open Systems Technologies Corporation is honored to serve clients across the private and governmental sectors with targeted solutions for their software development, technical assistance and enterprise security. OST team members have worked alongside the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Our reliable service and client-focused support structure continues to earn us the trust and confidence of many large-scale enterprises. Please review our capabilities at http://www.ostcorp.net/for additional details.Open Systems Technologies CorporationThomas R. Truitt, 301-305-3116tom@ostcorp.net