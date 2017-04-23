 
OST Wins New Task Order for DoD Enterprise Security Services

 
 
GAINESVILLE, Va. - April 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Under GSA Schedule Contract GS-35F-184DA, Open Systems Technologies Corporation (OST) was recently awarded Task Order #HQ003417F0137 to provide Enterprise Level security support for the DoD Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA).  The period-of-performance is one year with a six month option period.

"OST is pleased to continue the support of the DoD in the area of Enterprise Level security.  We have been supporting the DoD community since 2006; and we continue to train our employees to address security concerns that threaten the welfare of our warfighters and country at large." said Thomas R. Truitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Open Systems Technologies Corporation.

About Open Systems Technologies Corporation

Open Systems Technologies Corporation provides a variety of technological solutions services to a number of large-scale business and government enterprises, including cloud computing and virtualization, identity and access management and host based intrusion detection and monitoring. We also offer clients monitoring software assets and application performance monitoring solutions. We are confident our team of professionals can assist any client with their technical problem solving expertise.  Open Systems Technologies Corporation is honored to serve clients across the private and governmental sectors with targeted solutions for their software development, technical assistance and enterprise security. OST team members have worked alongside the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Our reliable service and client-focused support structure continues to earn us the trust and confidence of many large-scale enterprises.  Please review our capabilities at http://www.ostcorp.net/ for additional details.

Open Systems Technologies Corporation

Thomas R. Truitt, 301-305-3116

tom@ostcorp.net

Source: Open Systems Technologies Corporation

Media Contact
Open Systems Technologies Corporation
Thomas R. Truitt
301-305-3116
***@ostcorp.net
