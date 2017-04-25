 
OST Named Leading IT Services Company

 
 
GAINESVILLE, Va. - April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Open Systems Technologies Corporation (OST) was recently recognized as a Leading IT Services Company by The Technology Headlines at thetechnologyheadlines.com.

"OST is very humbled and grateful to receive recognition for the work we have accomplished over the past several years, supporting major IT programs.  This recognition is a testament to the accomplishments of our entire team, including our Service Delivery, Recruiting, Contracts, Legal, and Service Implementation." said Thomas R. Truitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Open Systems Technologies Corporation.

About Open Systems Technologies Corporation

Open Systems Technologies Corporation provides a variety of technological solutions services to a number of large-scale business and government enterprises, including cloud computing and virtualization, identity and access management and host based intrusion detection and monitoring. We also offer clients monitoring software assets and application performance monitoring solutions. We are confident our team of professionals can assist any client with their technical problem solving expertise.  Open Systems Technologies Corporation is honored to serve clients across the private and governmental sectors with targeted solutions for their software development, technical assistance and enterprise security. OST team members have worked alongside the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Our reliable service and client-focused support structure continues to earn us the trust and confidence of many large-scale enterprises.  Please review our capabilities at http://www.ostcorp.net/ for additional details.

To learn more about this award please click here (http://thetechnologyheadlines.com/it-services-web.html) for web version or here (http://thetechnologyheadlines.com/digitalv/it.html) for digital version.

Open Systems Technologies Corporation

Thomas R. Truitt, 301-305-3116

tom@ostcorp.net

Source: Open Systems Technologies Corporation

