Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

CRS Announces Sell-a-bration® 2018 Early Bird Registration Open

The Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) announced today that early bird registration is now open for Sell-a-bration® 2018, which will be held Feb. 5-6, 2018 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Dallas, TX.
 
 
CHICAGO - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) announced today that early bird registration is now open for Sell-a-bration® 2018, which will be held Feb. 5-6, 2018 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Dallas, TX. Those that register between now and July 10, 2017, can take advantage of the lowest rate that the Council will offer for its annual event which draws over 1000 real estate professionals across the country.

The Sell-a-bration Early Bird Rate  is $529 for members and $589 for non-members through July 10, 2017. Afterwards, pricing starts at $579 for members and $629 for non-members and will be in effect until Nov. 15, and the full conference price of $679 for members and $729 for non-members will be sold until February 5, 2017.

This year's Sell-a-bration® will include panel sessions, interactive workshops and over 25 different education sessions that focus on systems; business planning and leadership; marketing; and essential skills. The topic-driven and solution-focused sessions are led by an impressive lineup of top-producing REALTORS® and experts, and provide conference attendees with connections to the leading experts, best practices and rich networking opportunities with fellow practitioners.

The Council will also offer a pre-conference course before Sell-a-bration 2018 that will be one of the new one-day courses scheduled for release in 2018.  The course, worth eight hours of CRS course credit toward the CRS Designation, will be offered at $180, with a discounted member rate of $150.

A VIP package upgrade is also available that includes express check-in, a VIP reception and lounge access, preferred seating during the keynote sessions, a gift bag and a commemorative pin.

CRS has reserved a block of rooms for February 3-6, 2018 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center at a special attendee rate.

"I've been attending Sell-a-bration for several years. If you want to take your business to the next level, Sell-a-bration is all about doing that," said Richard Waystack, CRS, a broker associate at Jack Conway Realtor.

For information and to register for Sell-a-bration® 2018, (https://crs.com/events/sell-a-bration) visit crs.com/events/sell-a-bration, or call CRS customer service at 800.462.8841.

About the Council of Residential Specialists

The Council of Residential Specialists is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). CRS supports its 32,000 REALTOR® members with training and education, events, mentoring and networking opportunities. It awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.

Click to Share