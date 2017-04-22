News By Tag
CRS Announces Sell-a-bration® 2018 Early Bird Registration Open
The Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) announced today that early bird registration is now open for Sell-a-bration® 2018, which will be held Feb. 5-6, 2018 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Dallas, TX.
The Sell-a-bration Early Bird Rate is $529 for members and $589 for non-members through July 10, 2017. Afterwards, pricing starts at $579 for members and $629 for non-members and will be in effect until Nov. 15, and the full conference price of $679 for members and $729 for non-members will be sold until February 5, 2017.
The Council will also offer a pre-conference course before Sell-a-bration 2018 that will be one of the new one-day courses scheduled for release in 2018. The course, worth eight hours of CRS course credit toward the CRS Designation, will be offered at $180, with a discounted member rate of $150.
A VIP package upgrade is also available that includes express check-in, a VIP reception and lounge access, preferred seating during the keynote sessions, a gift bag and a commemorative pin.
CRS has reserved a block of rooms for February 3-6, 2018 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center at a special attendee rate.
"I've been attending Sell-a-bration for several years. If you want to take your business to the next level, Sell-a-bration is all about doing that," said Richard Waystack, CRS, a broker associate at Jack Conway Realtor.
About the Council of Residential Specialists
The Council of Residential Specialists is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). CRS supports its 32,000 REALTOR® members with training and education, events, mentoring and networking opportunities. It awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.
