Council of Residential Specialists Names 2017 President's Award Winners
− Kim Cameron, CRS, broker associate with Better Homes and Gardens, runs a successful real estate team in St. Louis, Mo. She earned her designation in 2008 and has held several CRS leadership positons including 2017 Regional Vice President, and 2014 President of Missouri CRS. She received numerous accolades and awards, including 2014 REALTOR of the Year by the St. Louis Association of REALTORS.
− Mark Shepherd, CRS, managing broker at Windermere Real Estate in Layton, UT, is a member of the CRS 2017 board of directors. He has twice served as a CRS Regional Vice President. Earning his CRS Designation in 2006, he is a past president of the Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors and serves as Mayor of Clearfield, City.
− wcj Frank Serio, CRS, broker/owner at the Lucido Agency Keller Williams DE Beaches, in Bethany Beach, DE has served on the Council's board of directors, including serving as CRS president in 2011. He is also a certified CRS instructor and is the author of two new CRS classes.
"This award recognizes the exceptional dedication and expertise of these leaders who are committed to furthering the Council's mission to deliver superior education, foster innovation, and empower our members to be the brightest and most successful real estate professionals."
About the Council of Residential Specialists
