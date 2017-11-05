 
Council of Residential Specialists Names 2017 President's Award Winners

 
 
CHICAGO - Nov. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) announced today the recipients of the President's Award, an honor given to individuals who have gone above and beyond in their service to the Council. The three awardees were honored during the Council's inaugural and awards ceremony on Nov. 4, 2017 during the National Association of REALTORS® Conference and Expo in Chicago, IL.

−        Kim Cameron, CRS, broker associate with Better Homes and Gardens, runs a successful real estate team in St. Louis, Mo. She earned her designation in 2008 and has held several CRS leadership positons including 2017 Regional Vice President, and 2014 President of Missouri CRS. She received numerous accolades and awards, including 2014 REALTOR of the Year by the St. Louis Association of REALTORS.

−        Mark Shepherd, CRS, managing broker at Windermere Real Estate in Layton, UT, is a member of the CRS 2017 board of directors. He has twice served as a CRS Regional Vice President. Earning his CRS Designation in 2006, he is a past president of the Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors and serves as Mayor of Clearfield, City.

−     wcj    Frank Serio, CRS, broker/owner at the Lucido Agency Keller Williams DE Beaches, in Bethany Beach, DE has served on the Council's board of directors, including serving as CRS president in 2011. He is also a certified CRS instructor and is the author of two new CRS classes.

"This award recognizes the exceptional dedication and expertise of these leaders who are committed to furthering the Council's mission to deliver superior education, foster innovation, and empower our members to be the brightest and most successful real estate professionals." said Leigh Brown, CRS President. "Their support has helped CRS become known as the premier education, membership and networking organization for residential REALTORS®.

About the Council of Residential Specialists

The Council of Residential Specialists (https://crs.com/about-us/news-releases/council-residentia...) is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS comprised of more than 33,000 members supporting them with education, networking events, practitioner developed tools and mentoring. It also awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.

Read an online version of the press release (https://crs.com/about-us/news-releases/council-residentia...)

Susan Swartz
***@crs.com
Click to Share