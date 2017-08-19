News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Council of Residential Specialists Announces New Route to Achieve CRS Designation
This new pathway was approved by its board to help simplify the requirements for designation while maintaining the Council's high standards for achievement
The new program requires agents to have 60 transactions or $30 million dollars in sales volume in the most recent or last three years; and 30 hours of CRS education (either classroom or online) to qualify for CRS designation.
This new pathway was approved by its board to help simplify the requirements for designation while maintaining the Council's high standards for achievement. The CRS Designation is the most respected and sought after professional credential in the residential real estate business.
"Standardizing the requirements for CRS designation helps ensure that the Council continues to attract the best and brightest agents who enhance their understanding of the real estate industry through satisfying continuing education and professional development,"
In addition to the new 60-30-30 program, the Council will continue its current Pro Program which requires 10-plus years as a licensed real estate agent, a total of 150 transactions or an average of $1 million per year with at least 20 transactions with at least 40 transactions and 16 hours Course credits.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, RELATORS® and real estate agents seeking CRS Designation will need to satisfy requirements for one of the two available programs. All other designation requirement options will be sunset by year end, 2017. Current CRS Candidates have until Dec. 31, 2018 to complete the requirements of their current designation path or they may opt to switch over to the new program.
The CRS Designation provides great value for REALTORS® who earn this distinction. CRS Designees receive advanced training above and beyond what is required of typical agents. Only 32,000 agents (3 % percent of all REALTORS nationwide) have achieved the credential.
"The CRS designation assures consumers that they are working with the most professional agent in the business who will help them get the best price and terms and guide them through a smoother transaction process." said Brown,
For more information about becoming a CRS member and earning the Certified Residential Specialist designation, visit https://crs.com or call 800-462-8841.
About the Council of Residential Specialists
The Council of Residential Specialists is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). CRS supports its 32,000 REALTOR® members with training and education, events, mentoring and networking opportunities. It awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding achievement in residential real estate.
Contact
Council of Residential Specialists
Susan Swartz
***@crs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse