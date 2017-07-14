News By Tag
CRS Offers Free Membership with Sell-a-bration Registration
"CRS provides the tools and training REALTORS® need to advance their careers and maintain their success in the real estate industry," said Peter Glowacki, Chief Learning Officer for the Council. "And attending Sell-a-bration is a great way to experience all that CRS has to offer. It features insightful, actionable and highly relevant education led by successful and experienced practitioners."
The Sell-a-bration special member rate is only $529 through July 31, 2017. This year's event will feature over 40 sessions including keynote speakers, interactive workshops, lectures and panel discussions in four topic driven tracks: 1) systems; 2) business planning and leadership; 3) marketing; and 4) essential skills.
Sessions are being led by an impressive lineup of top-producing REALTORS® and subject matter experts. Conference attendees can expect to interact with industry leaders, take away new strategies and best practices and network with other successful agents.
The Council is also offering a pre-conference course before Sell-a-bration 2018 on February 4th. The course topic will be announced soon. It is worth eight hours of CRS course credit toward the CRS Designation. ($150 CRS Members, $180 non-members)
"I've been attending Sell-a-bration for several years now. If you want to take your business to the next level, Sell-a-bration is a must," said Richard Waystack, CRS, broker associate at Jack Conway Realtor.
For information and to register for the special new member promotion, CRS advises to use the coupon code "Membership18"
About the Council of Residential Specialists
The Council of Residential Specialists is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). CRS supports its 32,000 REALTOR® members with training and education, events, mentoring and networking opportunities. It awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.
Contact
Susan Swartz
Council of Residential Specialists
***@crs.com
