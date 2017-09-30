 
News By Tag
* Education
* Realtor
* Platon
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
September 2017
30

CRS Announces Platon as Closing Keynote Speaker for Sell-a-bration® 2018

Annual conference named top must-attend event for real estate agents
 
 
Platon will be the losing keynote speaker at Sell-a-bration® 2018
Platon will be the losing keynote speaker at Sell-a-bration® 2018
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Education
Realtor
Platon

Industry:
Business

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Events

CHICAGO - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) announced today that renowned photographer and public speaker, Platon will be the closing keynote speaker at its annual Sell-a-bration® 2018 event which is being held Feb. 5 - 6, 2018 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas.

Platon has photographed world leaders and celebrities that have appeared in a range of international publications including Rolling Stone, the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Esquire, GQ and Time Magazine. A gifted communicator and storyteller, he shares some of the most poignant and mesmerizing stories behind his photos. He has given speeches on leadership at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chanel, Nike, Yale University, Oxford University, Wharton University, the National Portrait Gallery in London and International Center of Photography in NY. Platon is currently on the board for Arts and Culture at the World Economic Forum and serves as a steward for the Economic Growth and Social Inclusion Initiative.

Sell-a-bration® is one of the largest and most important education and networking events for residential REALTORS® — drawing real estate professionals from across the country and internationally for two days wcj of unparalleled networking opportunities and insight from top agents and industry leaders.

This year's event will feature over 28 sessions including keynote speakers, interactive workshops, lectures and panel discussions in four topic driven tracks: 1) marketing and online reviews; 2) social media & video marketing; 3) special interest topics; and 4) systems for success.  Sessions are being led by an impressive lineup of top-producing REALTORS® and subject matter experts.

The Council is also offering a choice of two Sell-a-bration® Pre-Conference Courses on February 4th:

·         How Technology Can Ruin Your Real Estate Business provides strategies and tools needed to navigate through the world of legal, online and social media threats.

·          Transforming Difficult Situations into Profitable Deals offers tools, systems and techniques to convert difficult encounters into mutually beneficial outcomes.

Each course is worth eight hours of CRS course credit toward the CRS Designation. The cost is $150 CRS Members, $180 non-members and participants can register for the Pre-Conference Programs separately from Sell-a-bration.®

"Sell-a-bration® always offers the very best in training for anyone wanting to improve their business and provide the best service," said Michael Burkhard, CRS. "It helps me abreast of changes and informed about best practices in the industry."

The Sell-a-bration Early Bird member rate is only $579 through November 15, 2017.  For more information and to register for Sell-a-bration® 2018 or one of the Pre-Conference Programs, visit crs.com/events/sell-a-bration, or call CRS customer service at 800.462.8841.

About the Council of Residential Specialists

The Council of Residential Specialists is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® comprised of more than 33,000 members supporting them with education, networking events, practitioner developed tools and mentoring. It also awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.

Media Contact
Susan Swartz
sswartz@crs.com
End
Source:
Email:***@crs.com Email Verified
Tags:Education, Realtor, Platon
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Council of Residential Specialists PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share