CRS Announces Platon as Closing Keynote Speaker for Sell-a-bration® 2018
Annual conference named top must-attend event for real estate agents
Platon has photographed world leaders and celebrities that have appeared in a range of international publications including Rolling Stone, the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Esquire, GQ and Time Magazine. A gifted communicator and storyteller, he shares some of the most poignant and mesmerizing stories behind his photos. He has given speeches on leadership at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chanel, Nike, Yale University, Oxford University, Wharton University, the National Portrait Gallery in London and International Center of Photography in NY. Platon is currently on the board for Arts and Culture at the World Economic Forum and serves as a steward for the Economic Growth and Social Inclusion Initiative.
This year's event will feature over 28 sessions including keynote speakers, interactive workshops, lectures and panel discussions in four topic driven tracks: 1) marketing and online reviews; 2) social media & video marketing; 3) special interest topics; and 4) systems for success. Sessions are being led by an impressive lineup of top-producing REALTORS® and subject matter experts.
· How Technology Can Ruin Your Real Estate Business provides strategies and tools needed to navigate through the world of legal, online and social media threats.
· Transforming Difficult Situations into Profitable Deals offers tools, systems and techniques to convert difficult encounters into mutually beneficial outcomes.
Each course is worth eight hours of CRS course credit toward the CRS Designation. The cost is $150 CRS Members, $180 non-members and participants can register for the Pre-Conference Programs separately from Sell-a-bration.®
The Sell-a-bration Early Bird member rate is only $579 through November 15, 2017. For more information and to register for Sell-a-bration®
About the Council of Residential Specialists
The Council of Residential Specialists is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® comprised of more than 33,000 members supporting them with education, networking events, practitioner developed tools and mentoring. It also awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.
